Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live updates, start time and betting odds

Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off during a weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.
Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury, center left, and Oleksandr Usyk charged toward each other during a weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.
(Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Follow along for live updates during the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight champion bout Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

By Manouk Akopyan

An undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned for the first time in nearly 25 years on Saturday when WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk square off in boxing’s glamor division.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) vs. Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and ringwalks are expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. PDT.

Keep it locked in with The Times as combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan provides end-to-end coverage and up-to-the-minute reports around the highly-anticipated fight.

How to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Manouk Akopyan

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are separated after clashing during their weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.
Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury, left, and Oleksandr Usyk are separated after clashing during their weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.
(Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

The complete fight card between Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk can be purchased digitally on DAZN (subscription required) or PPV.com (no subscription needed) for $69.99.

ESPN+ is also carrying the card, but only the main event and co-main event, and a subscription is required to purchase the event.

The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 9 a.m. PDT and ring walks for the main event should begin around 2:30 p.m. PDT.

On Tap Sports has a directory of the bars and restaurants carrying the card around the United States.

