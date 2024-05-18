Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live updates, start time and betting odds

How to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight
The complete fight card between Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk can be purchased digitally on DAZN (subscription required) or PPV.com (no subscription needed) for $69.99.
ESPN+ is also carrying the card, but only the main event and co-main event, and a subscription is required to purchase the event.
The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 9 a.m. PDT and ring walks for the main event should begin around 2:30 p.m. PDT.
On Tap Sports has a directory of the bars and restaurants carrying the card around the United States.