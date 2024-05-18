Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live updates, start time and betting odds

Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury, center left, and Oleksandr Usyk charged toward each other during a weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday.

An undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned for the first time in nearly 25 years on Saturday when WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk square off in boxing’s glamor division.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) vs. Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and ringwalks are expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. PDT.

Keep it locked in with The Times as combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan provides end-to-end coverage and up-to-the-minute reports around the highly-anticipated fight.