UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria odds, prediction, start time and how to watch

UFC 298 betting odds Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
DraftKings has Alexander Volkanovski listed as a -125 betting favorite and Ilia Topuria as a +105 underdog.
The over/under the fight is at 3.5 rounds.
How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria in UFC 298
UFC 298 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday night.
Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m. and early prelims begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. At 5 p.m., the action switches over to ESPN and ESPN+ for the prelim portion of the program.
The pay-per-view show begins at 7 p.m. and the event can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+ — a separate ESPN+ subscription is required in order to purchase the event.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster if you’re in the Southern California area and want to attend the first UFC event in the region in nearly two years.
The UFC also has a directory on its website which shows all of the bars and restaurants that will be carrying the card around the country.
UFC 298 undercard features intriguing middleweight fight
UFC 298 will feature 12 fights, including a compelling co-main event fight between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7) and former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2).
The crossroads clash features a pair of fighters who’ve lost two out of their last three fights and are looking to earn another crack at the crown — Whittaker is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked fighter at 185 pounds, Costa is No. 6.
The main card also features former simultaneous flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) as he tries to get back into the win column in his second fight back from a three-year retirement against Merab Dvalishvili (16-4).
Here’s how UFC 298 will unfold:
Main Card (7 p.m.)
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs Ilia Topuria (14-0)
Co-Main: Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs Paulo Costa (14-2)
Geoff Neal (15-5) vs Ian Garry (13-0)
Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs Henry Cejudo (16-3)
Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs Roman Kopylov (12-2)
Prelims (5 p.m.)
Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs Mackenzie Dern (13-4)
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) vs Junior Tafa (7-3)
Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs Carlos Vera (11-3)
Zhang Mingyang (16-6) vs Brendson Ribeiro (15-5)
Josh Quinlan (6-1) vs Danny Barlow (7-0)
Early Prelims (3:30 p.m.)
Oban Elliott (9-2) vs Val Woodburn (7-1)
Andrea Lee (13-8) vs Miranda Maverick (14-5)