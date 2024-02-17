UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria odds, prediction, start time and how to watch

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, left, faces off with challenger Ilia Topuria during their weigh-in ahead of UFC 298 at the Honda Center.

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will be cageside providing end-to-end coverage of UFC 298 at Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday night.

UFC 298 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) and fast-rising unbeaten challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0).

Volkanovski is looking to defend his 145-pound UFC title for a sixth consecutive time after losing two lightweight title fights to Islam Makhachev in 2023. The 35-year-old Volkanovski is promising to fend off Father Time against the very confident Topuria.

The tour de force Topuria — a German-born Georgian now based in Spain — is promising to reach international stardom with a first-round knockout win so that he can chase a fight against Conor McGregor.

The pay-per-view card begins at 7 p.m. PST and cage walks for the title fight are expected to begin around 9 p.m.