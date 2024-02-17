Advertisement
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria odds, prediction, start time and how to watch

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, left, faces off with challenger Ilia Topuria.
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, left, faces off with challenger Ilia Topuria during their weigh-in ahead of UFC 298 at the Honda Center.
(Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC light featherweight title will be on the line when Alexander Volkanovski takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

By Manouk Akopyan

UFC 298 will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) and fast-rising unbeaten challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0).

Volkanovski is looking to defend his 145-pound UFC title for a sixth consecutive time after losing two lightweight title fights to Islam Makhachev in 2023. The 35-year-old Volkanovski is promising to fend off Father Time against the very confident Topuria.

The tour de force Topuria — a German-born Georgian now based in Spain — is promising to reach international stardom with a first-round knockout win so that he can chase a fight against Conor McGregor.

The pay-per-view card begins at 7 p.m. PST and cage walks for the title fight are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

UFC 298 betting odds Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria 

DraftKings has Alexander Volkanovski listed as a -125 betting favorite and Ilia Topuria as a +105 underdog.

The over/under the fight is at 3.5 rounds.

How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria in UFC 298

UFC 298 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday night.

Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m. and early prelims begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. At 5 p.m., the action switches over to ESPN and ESPN+ for the prelim portion of the program.

The pay-per-view show begins at 7 p.m. and the event can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+ — a separate ESPN+ subscription is required in order to purchase the event.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster if you’re in the Southern California area and want to attend the first UFC event in the region in nearly two years.

The UFC also has a directory on its website which shows all of the bars and restaurants that will be carrying the card around the country.

UFC 298 undercard features intriguing middleweight fight

Robert Whittaker celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in June 2018.
(Jim Young / Associated Press)

UFC 298 will feature 12 fights, including a compelling co-main event fight between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7) and former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2).

The crossroads clash features a pair of fighters who’ve lost two out of their last three fights and are looking to earn another crack at the crown — Whittaker is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked fighter at 185 pounds, Costa is No. 6.

The main card also features former simultaneous flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) as he tries to get back into the win column in his second fight back from a three-year retirement against Merab Dvalishvili (16-4).

Here’s how UFC 298 will unfold:

Main Card (7 p.m.)
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs Ilia Topuria (14-0)
Co-Main: Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs Paulo Costa (14-2)
Geoff Neal (15-5) vs Ian Garry (13-0)
Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs Henry Cejudo (16-3)
Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs Roman Kopylov (12-2)

Prelims (5 p.m.)
Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs Mackenzie Dern (13-4)
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) vs Junior Tafa (7-3)
Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs Carlos Vera (11-3)
Zhang Mingyang (16-6) vs Brendson Ribeiro (15-5)
Josh Quinlan (6-1) vs Danny Barlow (7-0)

Early Prelims (3:30 p.m.)
Oban Elliott (9-2) vs Val Woodburn (7-1)
Andrea Lee (13-8) vs Miranda Maverick (14-5)

