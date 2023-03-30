The MLB pitch clock: Dodgers talk about whether it’s baseball’s next great idea

The 2023 baseball season sees a number of new rules implemented, including the pitch clock. Pitchers have 15 seconds to throw a pitch, or 20 seconds with a runner on base, or a ball is called. Meanwhile, batters have until 8 seconds left to be in the box, ready to hit, or a strike is called.



Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and pitching coach Mark Prior talk about the clock, the pros and cons, and how they think it will help the game.

