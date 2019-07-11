Advertisement

David Ortiz is recovering from third surgery after shooting

By Associated Press
Jul 11, 2019 | 8:10 AM
David Ortiz speaks during a news conference Sept. 30, 2016, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement Thursday that he was “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police said the baseball star was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Fourteen people have been arrested in the case, police say, including the suspected gunman, and authorities are searching for others.

