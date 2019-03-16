Teenager Bianca Andreescu advances to Paribas Open final with victory over Elina Svitolina

Andreescu’s advance has been as refreshing as it is impressive. Younger women are pushing their elders and contending for titles, bringing with them energy and intriguing personalities. The biggest names here exited early: Naomi Osaka, the world No. 1 and defending tournament champion, was eliminated by Bencic in the round of 16. No. 2 Simona Halep was upset in the round of 16 by Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams had to retire due to illness midway through her second match, and her older sister Venus Williams did well to reach the quarterfinals but lost to Kerber.