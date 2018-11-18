College football: Ohio State edges Maryland 52-51 in OT; Notre Dame pounds Syracuse

at No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 20: Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a Michigan record with six field goals. The Wolverines (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) looked sluggish and it may have had something to do with looking ahead to next week's game at No. 9 Ohio State, where they need a win to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time. The Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6) were competitive against Michigan as they have been lately, losing in overtime twice in the previous three meetings, but came up short again. Indiana led 17-15 at halftime and finished with more yards (385) than anyone has had against Michigan's top-ranked defense this season.