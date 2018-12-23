Smith's four TDs lead Troy over Buffalo 42-32 in Dollar General Bowl

Sawyer Smith threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns, B.J. Smith and Sidney Davis ran for touchdowns and Troy beat Buffalo 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday night.
Troy (10-3) secured the hard-fought win on Davis' 20-yard touchdown run with 3:09 remaining, a play after Buffalo's Tyree Jackson fumbled to give the Trojans possession. It was the Bulls' third lost fumble.
The entertaining game that had several big swings in momentum, especially during a strange third quarter that featured Buffalo scoring seven points despite not running an offensive play.
Troy took a 21-17 lead on Smith's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:47 left in the third and then immediately recovered an onside kick. The Trojans were driving for another score before a B.J. Smith fumble bounced into the hands of Buffalo's Tyrone Hill, who ran 93 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulls a 24-21 lead.
Troy jumped ahead 35-24 after two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter and held off Buffalo's final rally.
Buffalo's Jackson threw for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Buffalo (10-4) took the early 7-0 lead on Jaret Patterson's 11-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. The drive was helped by a spectacular 51-yard pass completion that bounced off K.J. Osborn's hands and pinballed between a few Troy defenders before being caught by Buffalo's Antonio Nunn.
Troy bounced back quickly with its own huge gain through the air — a 60-yard touchdown from Sawyer Smith to Tray Eafford.
The game stayed tight throughout the first half and Buffalo took a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter on Adam Mitcheson's 41-yard field goal. The Bulls had the halftime lead despite three turnovers, including two fumbles.