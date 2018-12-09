Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray wins the Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has won the Heisman Trophy, beating out fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State.
Murray, who also won the Davey O'Brien Award, becomes the second consecutive Sooners quarterback to win the award after Baker Mayfield in 2017. Murray was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics and has said he will give up football to begin his professional baseball career.
For the 16th time in the last 19 years, a quarterback won college football's most coveted individual award and that should not be a surprise this season. This has been the year of the quarterback, with FBS records for completion percentage, yards per pass and yards passing per game all within range as bowl season arrives.
For the first time since 2008, when Oklahoma's Sam Bradford, Texas' Colt McCoy and Florida's Tim Tebow were the Heisman finalists, only quarterbacks were invited to New York for the trophy presentation.
The fourth-ranked Sooners play the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 in the seventh bowl matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up, and first since second-place finisher Vince Young and Texas beat Reggie Bush and USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl.
This season, Murray stepped into the starting job at Oklahoma held by Mayfield, the first overall NFL draft pick last spring. Oklahoma is the first school with have Heisman-winner quarterbacks in consecutive seasons and the fifth overall with winners in back-to-back years.
Oklahoma now has seven Heisman winners, tying Notre Dame and USC.
Past Heisman Trophy winners (x-vacated):
2017—Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB
2016—Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB
2015—Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB
2014—Marcus Mariota, Oregon, QB
2013—Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB
2012—Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, QB
2011—Robert Griffin III, Baylor, QB
2010—Cam Newton, Auburn, QB
2009—Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB
2008—Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, QB
2007—Tim Tebow, Florida, QB
2006—Troy Smith, Ohio State, QB
2005—x-Reggie Bush, Southern Cal, RB
2004—Matt Leinart, Southern Cal, QB
2003—Jason White, Oklahoma, QB
2002—Carson Palmer, Southern Cal, QB
2001—Eric Crouch, Nebraska, QB
2000—Chris Weinke, Florida St., QB
1999—Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, RB
1998—Ricky Williams, Texas, RB
1997—Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB
1996—Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB
1995—Eddie George, Ohio State, TB
1994—Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, RB
1993—Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB
1992—Gino Torretta, Miami, QB
1991—Desmond Howard, Michigan, WR
1990—Ty Detmer, Brigham Young, QB
1989—Andre Ware, Houston, QB
1988—Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, RB
1987—Tim Brown, Notre Dame, WR
1986—Vinny Testaverde, Miami, QB
1985—Bo Jackson, Auburn, TB
1984—Doug Flutie, Boston College, QB
1983—Mike Rozier, Nebraska, TB
1982—Herschel Walker, Georgia, HB
1981—Marcus Allen, Southern Cal, TB
1980—George Rogers, South Carolina, HB
1979—Charles White, Southern Cal, TB
1978—Billy Sims, Oklahoma, HB
1977—Earl Campbell, Texas, FB
1976—Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, HB
1975—Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1974—Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1973—John Cappelletti, Penn State, HB
1972—Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, FL
1971—Pat Sullivan, Auburn, QB
1970—Jim Plunkett, Stanford, QB
1969—Steve Owens, Oklahoma, HB
1968—O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal, TB
1967—Gary Beban, UCLA, QB
1966—Steve Spurrier, Florida, QB
1965—Mike Garrett, Southern Cal, TB
1964—John Huarte, Notre Dame, QB
1963—Roger Staubach, Navy, QB
1962—Terry Baker, Oregon State, QB
1961—Ernie Davis, Syracuse, HB
1960—Joe Bellino, Navy, HB
1959—Billy Cannon, LSU, HB
1958—Pete Dawkins, Army, HB
1957—John David Crow, Texas A&M, HB
1956—Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, QB
1955—Howard Cassady, Ohio State, HB
1954—Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, FB
1953—John Lattner, Notre Dame, HB
1952—Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, HB
1951—Dick Kazmaier, Princeton, HB
1950—Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, HB
1949—Leon Hart, Notre Dame, E
1948—Doak Walker, SMU, HB
1947—John Lujack, Notre Dame, QB
1946—Glenn Davis, Army, HB
1945—Doc Blanchard, Army, HB
1944—Les Horvath, Ohio State, QB
1943—Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB
1942—Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, HB
1941—Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB
1940—Tom Harmon, Michigan, HB
1939—Nile Kinnick, Iowa, HB
1938—Davey O'Brien, Texas Christian, QB
1937—Clint Frank, Yale, HB
1936—Larry Kelley, Yale, E
1935—Jay Berwanger, Chicago, HB
Associated Press contributed to this story.