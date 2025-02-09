Advertisement
Sports

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts excited about what comes next in his football journey

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while standing next to coach Nick Sirianni.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while standing next to coach Nick Sirianni after Philadelphia’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow

NEW ORLEANS — As he stood on a stage shaped like the NFL shield surrounded by falling green, white and silver confetti, Jalen Hurts smiled and licked his lips in humble satisfaction. The Eagles quarterback’s long-awaited moment in the spotlight was delayed, but not denied.

Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX most valuable player after he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while completing 17 of 22 passes in the Eagles’ 40-22 rout over the Kansas City Chiefs. He added a Super Bowl quarterback record 72 yards rushing with another score on the ground.

The Eagles’ quarterback was every bit as magnificent as he was three years ago against the Chiefs when he threw for 304 yards and one touchdown on 27-of-38 passing and rushed for 70 more yards with three touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Sports

Jalen Hurts and Eagles get their revenge in Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs

Jalen Hurts earns Super Bowl MVP honors, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The only improvement was the result.

“Things come right on time,” said Hurts, who lost on a last-second field goal in his last Super Bowl experience. “And the last time around, it wasn’t our time.”

Advertisement

Hurts is the fourth quarterback to win a Super Bowl after losing his first Super Bowl start. Even after spoiling Hurts’ Super Bowl debut, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was confident Hurts would return to the sport’s biggest stage. When the game ended Sunday, Hurts made an immediate beeline to the middle of the field to meet Mahomes and wrap his quarterback counterpart in a hug.

“The one thing that I’ve always respected about Jalen is that he’s a winner,” Mahomes said. “Some people take that as like it’s not a good thing, but you have to find ways to win with your football team that you have around you. … If he needs to run the ball, he will run it. If he needs to throw the ball, he will throw it. And if he needs to make a big play, he will make the big play.”

With star running back Saquon Barkley limited to just 57 yards rushing, his lowest total since Oct. 13, Hurts delivered every necessary lift. He broke his own record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl, helping the Eagles finish the season with 16 wins in their last 17 games.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of Super Bowl LIX.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Entering the off week at 2-2, Hurts and the Eagles were under fire for the disappointing start. He had four passes intercepted compared to four touchdown passes. But like his never-flinching demeanor Sunday, Hurts remained composed throughout the year.

“I don’t know what it is,” Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “In the biggest moments when there’s the biggest haters and doubters this man just, I don’t know, just outshines and takes command.”

Advertisement

Hurts is the first quarterback with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls.

The coronation in New Orleans came after heartache for the former Alabama quarterback who lost in the national championship game as a freshman. As a sophomore, he was benched at halftime of the national championship and watched from the sideline as Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory. He didn’t regain a full-time starting role until he transferred to Oklahoma.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith- Schuster walk off the field after a loss

Sports

Eagles turn doubters into believers after thwarting Chiefs’ Super Bowl three-peat

Behind a dominant defensive performance that shut down Patrick Mahomes, the Philadelphia Eagles proved they are great enough to derail a Super Bowl dynasty.

Hearing each struggle repeated back to him as a reporter asked a question, Hurts didn’t shrink away or deflect the harsh memories. He instead smiled.

“It’s been a very unprecedented journey,” Hurts said.

He explained he tries to balance every challenge and every joy of his career and process them as one in a journey he insisted is still only starting.

“It’s only the beginning until it’s the end,” Hurts said. “And the end ain’t coming any time soon.”

More to Read

SportsRamsChargersSuper Bowl
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement