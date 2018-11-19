Racing! An inside look at being an agent

There are many influential people in the racing industry, from owners to trainers to jockeys to stewards, but don’t forget about the people behind the scenes: the agents. It’s an intriguing job, one that requires a balancing act and being patient and persistent.

Scotty McClellan , 63, started representing jockeys when he was a teenager at Arcadia High. His father, Chick , was a jockey, trainer and mutuel clerk. Scotty was the agent for Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron and he’s going on 10 years representing Joe Talamo . His commission is 25% of Talamo’s purse earnings, so the two have to combine their wits and pick the right horses and try to outwork everyone when the competition is stiff and getting stiffer.

The jockey colony in Southern California is one of the hardest to crack, and it will get even harder come Dec. 26 at Santa Anita when Joel Rosario returns from the East Coast to ride.

“You’d like to ride the favorite in every race, but when you have eight, nine races a day and 25 or more riders, it’s hard to find live horses every day,” he said. “You’re out there working hard and not burning bridges trying to keep them laughing. You need to win stakes and higher allowances to be producing and doing well.”

Several months ago, McClellan and Talamo began a new relationship with trainer Bob Baffert . Talamo started working out Baffert horses in the morning and picking up mounts from the Hall of Famer. On Saturday, Talamo rode a pair of Baffert’s top 2-year-olds, Coliseum and Mucho Gusto, to victory. On Sunday, he rode the comebacking 3-year-old Nero to victory.

Loyalty is big in the racing industry, and sometimes it leads to tough choices. Talamo is the usual rider for Spiced Perfection and S Y Sky for the Brian Koriner and Phil D’Amato stables. Both ran in the Betty Grable Stakes last weekend. Talamo ended up choosing S Y Sky, which finished third. Spiced Perfection won the race. McClellan works closely with both barns.

“You’ve got to have a good sense of humor,” Scotty said. “You have to be take the bad with the good and stay level headed and be humble and appreciate someone giving you a shot to ride a horse.”

I’m a big Netflix fan. A soon as I get a good show, I just can’t stop. The last one would be “The Sinner” and a TV show on the true story about the “Unabomber.” As soon as I get a good show on Netflix, I just can’t stop.

I would have liked to have been a Formula One driver. I’m not saying I would have done it but I would have liked to try.

It would be “Good Will Hunting.” I like the fact that someone could be so different and smart. That guy was just born that way and he’s smarter than everyone else. It’s kind of interesting.

Trainer Peter Miller won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint and Turf Sprint and he’s still hot in the sprint races. The Miller-trained Solid Wager, under jockey Drayden Van Dyke , ran away from the competition on Sunday to win the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds going seven furlongs at Del Mar. It was the third time in the last four runnings the 7-year-old Solid Wager has won the race. Edwards Going Left finished second and Brandothebartender finished third. Solid Wager returned $11.40, $4.20 and $3.20.

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.20 45.33 1:10.93 1:17.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Concur 122 3 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 0.80 1 Golden Ready 122 1 5 4–8 4–12 2–hd 2–1¾ Franco 3.30 6 Teddy Bear 117 5 2 3–3 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ Fuentes 2.70 3 Normandy Beach 122 2 3 1–½ 3–1½ 4–10 4–6¾ T Baze 8.60 5 Why Not Us 117 4 4 5 5 5 5 Figueroa 27.10

4 CONCUR 3.60 2.40 2.10 1 GOLDEN READY 3.40 2.10 6 TEDDY BEAR 2.10

$1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3) $1.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $3.65

Winner–Concur B.g.3 by Curlin out of Dyning Out, by Dynaformer. Bred by R & B International (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Fanticola, Anthony and Scardino, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $180,081 Exacta Pool $73,419 Quinella Pool $3,145 Superfecta Pool $25,870 Trifecta Pool $48,157. Claimed–Teddy Bear by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Mora, Leandro. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Git On Your Pulpit.

CONCUR pressed the pace between horses, put a head in front midway on the turn, inched away in the stretch and won clear under urging. GOLDEN READY broke slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, came out some on the turn and around a rival into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place. TEDDY BEAR pressed the pace three deep, drifted out into the stretch, was three wide again in midstretch and held third. NORMANDY BEACH had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn, continued inside in the drive and was edged for the show. WHY NOT US dropped back off the rail while climbing early, angled in on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.44 47.71 1:14.09 1:27.64 1:40.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bridal Arch 120 5 8 6–½ 3–hd 3–2½ 1–2½ 1–8¼ Bejarano 0.80 1 Majestic Diva 120 1 4 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 4–4½ 2–1¾ Pereira 9.20 6 Lovely Linda 118 6 1 3–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–6¼ Vergara, Jr. 39.50 3 C. R. Golden Queen 119 3 6 8 8 6–1 6–1 4–hd Flores 38.20 8 Honor Maker 120 8 2 1–hd 1–2 1–1 3–½ 5–1¾ Quinonez 3.80 4 Generous Pour 120 4 3 5–hd 7–1 7–1½ 7–6 6–½ Maldonado 3.40 7 Briartic Gal 113 7 7 7–1 6–½ 5–2 5–1½ 7–9 Payeras 19.10 2 Lookingforthewire 111 2 5 2–hd 4–1½ 8 8 8 Fuentes 37.60

5 BRIDAL ARCH 3.60 2.80 2.40 1 MAJESTIC DIVA 5.40 4.20 6 LOVELY LINDA 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $10.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $15.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3) $162.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $75.45

Winner–Bridal Arch Grr.f.4 by Archarcharch out of Fergie's Folly, by Down the Aisle. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Alan G. Mindell. Mutuel Pool $143,410 Daily Double Pool $38,130 Exacta Pool $86,461 Quinella Pool $3,498 Superfecta Pool $46,291 Trifecta Pool $64,510. Claimed–Bridal Arch by Porreca, Anthony and Rubinfeld, Nathan. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Scratched–none.

BRIDAL ARCH chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes in upper stretch and drew clear under some urging and a hold late. MAJESTIC DIVA saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. LOVELY LINDA three deep early, bid between foes leaving the first turn to duel for the lead, stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, re-bid outside a rival into the stretch and bested the others. C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN pulled between horses and steadied in tight nearing the first turn, angled in and chased inside, split horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HONOR MAKER four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep leaving that turn then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, battled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. GENEROUS POUR pulled between foes and was in a bit tight nearing the first turn, chased between foes, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. BRIARTIC GAL chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.85 58.17 1:04.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Teacher's Treasure 115 4 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–4½ Payeras 1.40 5 Posterize 120 5 4 4–3 3–hd 2–hd 2–1¾ T Baze 11.30 6 Feldspar 120 6 5 3–hd 4–3½ 3–1 3–hd Gutierrez 2.80 2 Scouted 120 2 6 6 6 5–1 4–1½ Talamo 7.20 3 Like Really Smart 120 3 3 5–6 5–3 6 5–½ Van Dyke 19.30 1 Tiger Dad 120 1 2 1–hd 2–1 4–2½ 6 Franco 2.70

4 TEACHER'S TREASURE 4.80 3.00 2.10 5 POSTERIZE 7.60 4.00 6 FELDSPAR 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-2) $19.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $24.90

Winner–Teacher's Treasure Ch.g.2 by Square Eddie out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $192,769 Daily Double Pool $14,660 Exacta Pool $77,655 Quinella Pool $3,925 Superfecta Pool $31,033 Trifecta Pool $51,410. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $4.90. Pick Three Pool $56,918.

TEACHER'S TREASURE broke outward, had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, battled outside a rival on the turn, inched away leaving the turn, drew clear under urging in the stretch and drifted in late. POSTERIZE crowded some at the start, went up to press the pace three deep between horses, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and gained the place. FELDSPAR broke in and steadied, prompted the pace four wide then stalked outside the runner-up on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, also drifted in and edged a rival for the show. SCOUTED squeezed back at the start, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. LIKE REALLY SMART angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TIGER DAD broke outward, went up a bit off the rail to duel for the lead, fought back inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.60 45.83 1:12.02 1:25.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 For the Hustle 124 6 6 3–hd 3–2½ 2–4 1–1¾ Maldonado 1.80 4 Paul's Diva 117 4 11 9–1½ 7–1½ 3–1½ 2–nk Figueroa 28.20 8 Implicitly 122 8 2 2–2 2–2½ 1–hd 3–½ Pedroza 4.00 3 Grazeninamerica 122 3 12 10–2½ 10–2 4–1 4–4¼ Pereira 7.50 12 Derby Factor 117 12 10 11–5 11–5 8–1 5–¾ Payeras 10.00 1 Supreme Giant 124 1 1 8–1 6–hd 5–hd 6–1¼ Delgadillo 12.00 9 Hachiman 122 9 3 5–2½ 4–hd 6–hd 7–1¼ Roman 13.90 2 Road to Glory 122 2 9 12 12 11–1 8–hd Talamo 9.20 10 Levi's Saint James 122 10 4 7–1 9–1½ 9–½ 9–ns Fuentes 52.50 5 Rak City 117 5 5 4–hd 5–1½ 10–2 10–2½ Fuentes 8.30 11 Achieved 114 11 8 1–1 1–½ 7–1 11–ns Donoe 92.00 7 Sandbed 122 7 7 6–1 8–½ 12 12 Ceballos 54.40

6 FOR THE HUSTLE 5.60 3.80 2.80 4 PAUL'S DIVA 20.40 10.00 8 IMPLICITLY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $60.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $80.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-3) $347.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-8) $205.10

Winner–For the Hustle B.g.4 by Cyclotron out of Makaha, by Surf Cat. Bred by Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: CJ's Racing and Selby, Jay. Mutuel Pool $295,801 Daily Double Pool $24,320 Exacta Pool $191,515 Quinella Pool $6,820 Superfecta Pool $105,112 Trifecta Pool $148,012. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-6) paid $7.75. Pick Three Pool $29,156.

FOR THE HUSTLE bumped between foes early, stalked between horses then off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch then outside a rival, gained the lead past midstretch and proved best under left handed urging. PAUL'S DIVA broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between foes, continued alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in deep stretch and edged foes for third. IMPLICITLY stalked a bit off the rail, bid inside leaving the backstretch, gained the advantage on the turn, came out some into the stretch and just held third between foes late. GRAZENINAMERICA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show outside foes on the line. DERBY FACTOR broke in and steadied, settled off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch, came out and lacked the needed rally. SUPREME GIANT chased inside, steadied in tight in upper stretch, came out a bit and could not offer the necessary response. HACHIMAN settled outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ROAD TO GLORY dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and was not a threat. LEVI'S SAINT JAMES settled outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. RAK CITY chased off the rail, went three deep midway on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ACHIEVED had speed outside then angled in, set the pace off the rail, dueled outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the turn, drifted in some in upper stretch and weakened. SANDBED came in and bumped the winner early, chased outside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.58 45.00 56.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Quick Finish 122 1 3 4–½ 4–½ 2–hd 1–hd Van Dyke 3.40 8 Luke's On Fire 120 7 6 7–5 5–hd 4–hd 2–½ Talamo 14.10 7 Mikes Tiznow 120 6 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 3–½ Pedroza 1.80 3 Buck Duane 120 3 7 6–½ 7–4 7–4 4–1 Franco 25.40 9 Joe Jackson 120 8 4 5–1 6–3 6–½ 5–nk T Baze 5.30 2 Old Indian Trick 120 2 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 6–¾ Pereira 11.30 6 Coil Me Home 120 5 8 8 8 8 7–½ Prat 5.10 4 Hollywood Square 122 4 5 3–1 3–1 5–1½ 8 Gutierrez 9.20

1 QUICK FINISH 8.80 5.40 3.60 8 LUKE'S ON FIRE 11.00 5.80 7 MIKES TIZNOW 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $49.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $60.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-7-3) $224.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-7) $134.55

Winner–Quick Finish B.g.4 by Vronsky out of Donna B. Quick, by Moscow Ballet. Bred by Harris Farms & Craig Allen (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $302,841 Daily Double Pool $31,785 Exacta Pool $160,833 Quinella Pool $6,917 Superfecta Pool $83,969 Trifecta Pool $117,227. Scratched–Billy the Hott, Red Wine and Dine, Rocky Rogue, Silver Summer. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $26.05. Pick Three Pool $47,590. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-6-1) 4 correct paid $64.95. Pick Four Pool $152,964. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-5-4-6-1) 5 correct paid $95.65. Pick Five Pool $602,634.

QUICK FINISH saved ground stalking the pace, came out in deep stretch and surged under urging to get up between foes. LUKE'S ON FIRE chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly three wide on the line. MIKES TIZNOW pushed open the gate before the start but did not come out and was reloaded, sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. BUCK DUANE broke a bit slowly, chased a bit off the rail then inside, steadied in tight midway on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished with interest four wide on the wire. JOE JACKSON angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes on the turn, waited when boxed in some in upper stretch, came out in the drive and went on willingly late. OLD INDIAN TRICK pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and was outkicked in the stretch. COIL ME HOME bobbled at the start to drop back, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and lacked the needed late kick. HOLLYWOOD SQUARE prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.20 45.30 1:10.44 1:17.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nero 120 7 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ Talamo 1.00 5 Best Two Minutes 124 5 7 6–2 6–1½ 5–3 2–hd Desormeaux 7.80 3 Cool Bobby 120 3 5 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–1 Gutierrez 2.10 4 Denman's Call 124 4 2 4–1½ 4–3 3–3 4–1¼ Bejarano 11.80 7 Goren 115 6 1 5–3 5–2½ 4–hd 5–4 Figueroa 9.40 2 Conquest Cobra 124 2 6 7 7 6–1 6–6¼ Prat 13.00 1 The Rule of King's 115 1 4 1–½ 3–hd 7 7 Fuentes 52.10

8 NERO 4.00 2.80 2.10 5 BEST TWO MINUTES 4.20 2.80 3 COOL BOBBY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $8.30 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-4) $8.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $10.70

Winner–Nero B.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Ocean Goddess, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, M., Magnier, M., Smith, D. and Stonestreet Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $306,042 Daily Double Pool $31,271 Exacta Pool $155,841 Quinella Pool $6,393 Superfecta Pool $84,472 Trifecta Pool $114,335. Scratched–Allaboutaction. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $20.25. Pick Three Pool $68,894.

NERO had speed five wide then dueled three deep, battled outside a rival on the turn and in the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to inched away past midstretch and proved best under a steady hand ride and a long hold late. BEST TWO MINUTES chased off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch and edged a foe late for the place. COOL BOBBY dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn, fought back in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late and just lost second. DENMAN'S CALL had speed between horses then chased just off the rail, went around a rival on the turn, continued just off the inside and lacked the needed late kick. GOREN four wide between foes early, chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. CONQUEST COBRA squeezed a bit just after the start, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and did not rally. THE RULE OF KING'S went up inside rival to duel for the lead a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, stalked inside then came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.13 47.47 1:12.80 1:35.78 1:41.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Bob and Jackie 115 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–nk Figueroa 5.20 7 Omaha Beach 120 6 2 3–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–1 Prat 0.90 1 Shining Through 120 1 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 3–3 3–3¾ Van Dyke 34.60 10 Istanbul 120 9 7 8–3 8–2 8–2 4–hd 4–1 Desormeaux 8.10 9 Loomis 120 8 5 6–½ 7–1½ 5–hd 5–2 5–3¼ Talamo 24.70 8 Noble Nebraskan 120 7 8 9 9 9 7–1½ 6–1¾ Bejarano 3.60 6 Dinesen 120 5 6 5–1 5–hd 6–1 8–2½ 7–1 Franco 22.60 2 All Out 120 2 9 7–1 6–hd 7–hd 6–½ 8–13 Gutierrez 44.90 5 Macwinnon 120 4 3 2–2½ 2–1½ 3–1 9 9 Pereira 23.30

4 BOB AND JACKIE 12.40 4.60 3.60 7 OMAHA BEACH 2.60 2.20 1 SHINING THROUGH 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $12.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-1-10) $107.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-1) $77.50

Winner–Bob and Jackie B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Fateer, by Eskendereya. Bred by Zayat Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $288,722 Daily Double Pool $38,451 Exacta Pool $146,746 Quinella Pool $5,837 Superfecta Pool $86,063 Trifecta Pool $109,222. Scratched–Afleeting Life. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $39.85. Pick Three Pool $54,015.

BOB AND JACKIE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and held on gamely under left handed urging. OMAHA BEACH stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep then outside the winner into and through the stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. SHINING THROUGH saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and finished with interest. ISTANBUL wide in the chute, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch and bested the others. LOOMIS chased outside then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, also drifted inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally. NOBLE NEBRASKAN angled in and settled just off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DINESEN chased outside a rival or between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. ALL OUT saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened. MACWINNON had speed outside the winner then stalked off the rail, bid outside that one on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.46 44.97 1:09.94 1:22.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Solid Wager 122 4 7 6–hd 6–3½ 1–1½ 1–6¼ Van Dyke 4.70 3 Edwards Going Left 120 3 6 4–½ 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ T Baze 1.70 5 Brandothebartender 124 5 8 8 8 7–3 3–1¼ Talamo 16.90 2 Touching Rainbows 122 2 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–2 4–½ Prat 2.00 6 Minoso 120 6 4 5–4½ 5–1 4–1 5–1½ Pereira 46.50 7 Shades of Victory 122 7 3 3–hd 4–1 5–hd 6–¾ Pedroza 19.80 9 Grecian Fire 120 8 1 7–2½ 7–hd 8 7–10 Bejarano 6.60 1 Tough But Nice 120 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 6–½ 8 Franco 14.80

4 SOLID WAGER 11.40 4.20 3.20 3 EDWARDS GOING LEFT 3.40 2.80 5 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $46.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $16.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $12.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2) $35.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $61.35

Winner–Solid Wager B.g.7 by Birdonthewire out of G Ma, by Valid Wager. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Barber, Gary and Cecil and Stanford Stable. Mutuel Pool $370,920 Daily Double Pool $29,517 Exacta Pool $175,663 Quinella Pool $7,521 Superfecta Pool $113,753 Trifecta Pool $145,692. Scratched–Ann Arbor Eddie. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-4) paid $40.05. Pick Three Pool $51,254.

SOLID WAGER chased off the rail, ranged up outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under urging and a long hold late. EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch and held second. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the place. TOUCHING RAINBOWS had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch and weakened some late. MINOSO stalked off the rail or outside, continued off the inside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHADES OF VICTORY three deep early, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, split horses in midstretch and could not summon the necessary response. GRECIAN FIRE settled outside chasing the pace, came out five wide into the stretch and did not rally. TOUGH BUT NICE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.46 48.59 1:12.08 1:23.71 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Push Through 122 6 4 5–½ 5–1 5–1 4–3 1–½ Gutierrez 1.50 3 Cool Your Jets 122 2 2 3–½ 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 2–hd Pereira 4.30 8 Ostini 119 7 1 1–½ 3–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–nk Figueroa 7.10 9 Hit the Seam 122 8 3 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 4–2 Fuentes 11.20 1 Bouncing Around 122 1 7 6–1 6–hd 6–1 5–1 5–1½ T Baze 4.30 5 Single Me Out 122 4 6 7–1½ 9 7–½ 7–hd 6–¾ Desormeaux 10.90 10 Captain Buzzkill 122 9 8 8–1 7–hd 8–5 8–10 7–2½ Prat 11.10 4 Reckless Gravity 124 3 5 4–1 2–hd 3–hd 6–1 8–11½ Franco 25.90 6 When Jesus Walked 122 5 9 9 8–hd 9 9 9 Vergara, Jr. 98.50

7 PUSH THROUGH 5.00 3.00 2.40 3 COOL YOUR JETS 4.40 3.00 8 OSTINI 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $41.40 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $8.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-9) $17.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-8-9-1) $440.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8) $18.15

Winner–Push Through Ch.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Octogarian, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $408,960 Daily Double Pool $119,421 Exacta Pool $207,106 Quinella Pool $7,561 Superfecta Pool $147,732 Super High Five Pool $37,266 Trifecta Pool $179,005. Scratched–According to Buddy. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-7) paid $49.90. Pick Three Pool $105,115. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/8-4-4-2/7) 4 correct paid $124.15. Pick Four Pool $634,813. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6/8-4-4-2/7) 5 correct paid $687.90. Pick Five Pool $451,828. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6/8-4-4-2/7) 5 out of 6 paid $47.80. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6/8-4-4-2/7) 6 correct paid $4,433.40. Pick Six Pool $180,911. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1-6/8-4-4-2/7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $83,347. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $157.40. Place Pick All Pool $29,318.

PUSH THROUGH stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in deep stretch under left handed urging and got up late. COOL YOUR JETS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch bid between rivals in deep stretch and continued gamely. OSTINI angled in and dueled inside, put a head back in front on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch then fought back inside through the final furlong. HIT THE SEAM stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn and in the stretch, fought back between foes late and was edged for the show. BOUNCING AROUND saved ground throughout stalking the pace and could not summon the needed late kick. SINGLE ME OUT angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went between foes leaving the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL a bit slow to begin, angled in outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and also could not generate the needed late kick. RECKLESS GRAVITY stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked again outside a foe leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. WHEN JESUS WALKED broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and four wide a half mile out, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.