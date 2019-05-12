Racing! A free offer from Ciaran Thornton

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ponder how a failed Orlando Magic coach could be the new Lakers coach. (And, yes, we know it has nothing to do with horse racing.)

I don’t know about you, but I’m growing weary of the continued discussion of who won the Kentucky Derby . It’s time to move along and if it gets settled in the courts in a couple of years, so be it. Let’s face it, it’s a less than satisfying win regardless of the outcome.

It’s a close call and someone had the make the decision. Everyone has their opinion on if the right call was made. And you can guaran-darn-tee it if the stewards had ruled the other way, it would still be an issue and the almost 50-50 voting sample would be the same. The narrative, however, would be if the Kentucky Derby should be exempted from regular rules. (We’ll call the exemption the “last two minutes NBA rule.”)

The latest salvo was from jockey Luis Saez , who put out a video ( which you can watch here ) that he used with his presentation with stewards. It’s actually nicely done and worth a watch. Now, any time there is a horse disqualification there is going to be a hearing to see if the jockey should get any suspension days.

In this case, I think that would be the wrong call. I don’t think Saez did anything wrong or urged his horse in an unsafe way. It was all the horse.

--It’s not “indisputable” evidence as he and Gary and Mary West proclaim. There is a lot “disputable” in everything connected to this decision. There will never be a beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard on this case.

--The video is more an argument for why the horse shouldn’t have been taken down, rather than his Saez’s role in it.

--It blames War of Will. It’s the “I may have done this but you won’t believe what that other guy did” defense.

--And using the words from the TV call and track call as evidence would be like using this newsletter as evidence.

So, here’s how we move on. First, we can all admit that Maximum Security was the best horse in that race on that day. OK, next, let’s run him in the Belmont Stakes , so he gets that Triple Crown race win under his saddle.

Next, point him to the Haskell, then the Travers, then the Breeders’ Cup Classic. I don’t see any older horses that are crying out to be declared unbeatable or even occasionally unbeatable. Along, the way, you have to face Omaha Beach, and beat him too or it’s all in exercise of being the best of the rest.

Now, if I’m Del Mar , I float the idea that there could be some extra cash if we get a Maximum Security-Omaha Beach match up in the Pacific Classic, since, well, the Wests live real close to Del Mar. You up for that Gary and Mary?

OK, I know I’m painting a picture of what could make this an exciting summer, but, since it’s racing, it’s got no shot of happening. C’mon, prove me wrong. I’d like nothing better.

There are seven possible Preakness runners cooling their hooves at Churchill Downs. The following report from Saturday comes courtesy of the Churchill Downs publicity department. And, as an added bonus, we’ve got video from the incomparable Jennie Rees , of JR Communications.

--Owendale scored a bullet five-furlong work going in 59.20 as the fastest of 31 who tried that distance. “The track was really good this morning,” said trainer Brad Cox . “Owendale has been doing phenomenal following the Lexington. He has that built in foundation from the race that will suit him well in the Preakness. Here’s a video clip .

--Warrior’s Charge, also trained by Cox, did five furlongs in 1:00.80. “Warrior’s Charge should be able to handle the extra distance and is showing he’s on an upward trend,” Cox said. “That’s why we decided to supplement him. he didn’t run in any of the Derby preps so he had some time to develop and grow into himself.”

For the first time since the death of Arms Runner on March 31, horses went down the hill, this time in the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes. The race was for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles. What made this different is when they came down the hill it was very early in the race and there was not the intensity of the 6 ½ furlongs races. The reason the race was run on the hillside course was because it wasn’t a sprint.

I have to admit to holding my breath when they crossed over the dirt. It was not pleasant. Later, it looked as if Victor Espinoza was pulling up his mount, but that wasn’t the case. Watching races is very much not as enjoyable as before all the breakdowns. But, watching them come down the hill and crossing over the dirt is just plain difficult, regardless of what the stats say.

The Santa Barbara was won by Causeforcommotion in a runaway by nine lengths. She took the lead entering the far turn and the rest was easy. She paid $4.40, $2.60 and $2.10. Lynne’s Legacy was second and Guiliana was third.

“She was getting really good a year ago, and then she had to be turned out also complimented te effo a little vacation, so we’ve been waiting a long time,” said winning jockey Geovanni Franco . “Eric was confident she would run well because of the way she’s been training. She’s still improving from what she showed last year. As you saw, she just galloped through the stretch.”

“She makes it easier to get up in the morning,” Kruljac said. “We had to give her a little time, she had a little injury/mishap, an issue with a suspensory, but we caught it early at Del Mar and instead of giving her three months off we gave her six or seven. She has come back a monster. Before she would not leave the horses, hopefully that is all behind her.

The Sunday card is nine races starting at 1 p.m. Four of the races are on the turf. The feature is the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It’s an OK card, not exceptional, not disastrous. Give the racing office with every card it fills given the huge reduction (about 400) of the horse population.

The favorite in the stakes race is Gypsy Blu, at 5-2, for trainer Mark Glatt and Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Flavien Prat . Glatt claimed her from Brian Koriner three races back, which she won, and then has rolled off two more victories. She’s five-of-eight lifetime, not too shabby.

The second favorite is Cordiality, at 3-1, who was once in Glatt’s barn as well as Peter Miller . Now, she runs for Tim Yakteen . All switches were through claims. Joe Talamo will be the rider. She is nine-of-28 lifetime with her last win coming on Aug. 10.

Mr Classical is a Doug O’Neill 8-1 price with Martin Garcia riding. This duo has won three of the last six starts together on longshots. Third start off the layoff they add blinkers for even more early speed. O’Neill cuts the horse back from a route last out so he should be super fit. The distance looks ideal and the price of 8-1 or more is great value. Click here to get my full Sunday race card for free. Happy Mother’s Day!

She hails from the strong Christopher O'Dell barn and is out of the very productive mare Terrific Energy, who dropped 17-1 debut winner Geothermal in last Friday's seventh race. Terra Fire was never used in her first 12.8 second gate drill and ran hard when outworked by less than one length in her last 12.3 work.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 11. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.77 45.39 57.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Fantasy Heat 120 10 7 7–hd 7–3½ 4–hd 1–nk Talamo 15.50 2 Successful Ruler 125 2 8 4–1 3–1 1–1½ 2–2 Blanc 22.40 1 DQ–Spanish Channel 113 1 4 3–hd 2–1 2–½ 3–hd Diaz, Jr. 8.30 8 Stylin Ocean 120 8 1 2–½ 4–1 3–1 4–1 Espinoza 2.90 3 Our Romance 120 3 2 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–2¼ Van Dyke 3.60 9 Laker Jet 120 9 5 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd 6–nk Delgadillo 7.20 5 Lucky Ms Jones 125 5 10 10 10 10 7–½ Franco 17.60 6 Style Award 120 6 9 9–1 8–hd 8–1½ 8–2¼ Figueroa 84.30 7 Derby Lady 113 7 3 8–3½ 9–2½ 9–1½ 9–3¾ Velez 104.20 4 Rosey Sky 125 4 6 1–1½ 1–½ 7–3 10 Quinonez 2.20

10 FANTASY HEAT 33.00 14.00 11.80 2 SUCCESSFUL RULER 21.60 12.80 8 STYLIN OCEAN 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $307.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-8-3) $1,041.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-2-8-3-1) $27,555.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-8) $773.95

Winner–Fantasy Heat Dbb.f.3 by Unusual Heat out of Assure, by Broken Vow. Bred by Paula Capestro Bloodstock LLC &Woodbridge Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, Riso, Joe, Xitco, John V. and Schwartz, Paul. Mutuel Pool $236,375 Roulette Pool $83 Exacta Pool $148,410 Superfecta Pool $62,079 Super High Five Pool $21,904 Trifecta Pool $95,607. Scratched–Champagne Honey, Incredibly Lucky, Miss Omnipotent, Put Her On Hold. DQ–#1 Spanish Channel–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 5th.

FANTASY HEAT wide early, chased outside then alongside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out nearing midstretch and rallied under urging to get up late. SUCCESSFUL RULER stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught nearing the wire. SPANISH CHANNEL saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped a rival approaching midstretch, continued inside and edged a foe for third. STYLIN OCEAN stalked the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. OUR ROMANCE chased between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, was bumped and steadied along the rail nearing midstretch and lacked a rally. LAKER JET chased four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LUCKY MS JONES broke slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and improved position some. STYLE AWARD also away slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. DERBY LADY chased between foes then off the rail early, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground thereafter to no avail. ROSEY SKY had speed between foes then kicked clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, bore out badly into the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, SPANISH CHANNEL was disqualified and placed fifth for interference nearing midstretch.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.32 46.17 58.96 1:11.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 The Rule of King's 125 1 2 3–hd 3–1½ 1–½ 1–4½ Fuentes 1.50 6 Vintage Hollywood 125 6 6 6 5–hd 4–hd 2–¾ Bejarano 3.30 5 Rebel War 125 5 5 2–1½ 1–hd 3–5 3–hd Roman 9.30 4 Senditlikechilly 125 4 4 1–hd 2–2 2–hd 4–4¼ Maldonado 2.60 3 American All Star 125 3 1 4–1½ 4–1 5–½ 5–½ Bednar 11.90 2 I Belong to Becky 120 2 3 5–2½ 6 6 6 Flores 8.50

1 THE RULE OF KING'S 5.00 3.00 2.40 6 VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD 3.80 2.60 5 REBEL WAR 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $99.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-4) $10.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $24.30

Winner–The Rule of King's Dbb.g.5 by Rule out of Wish It Were, by Is It True. Bred by Hart Farm (KY). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $199,215 Roulette Pool $101 Daily Double Pool $45,494 Exacta Pool $84,819 Superfecta Pool $33,959 Trifecta Pool $60,190. Claimed–I Belong to Becky by Branch, William, Buster, William and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.

THE RULE OF KING'S saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and again in upper stretch, took the lead three deep in midstretch and won clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and outfinished rivals late for the place. REBEL WAR had speed five wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back between foes in midstretch and just held third. SENDITLIKECHILLY also had good early speed between foes then angled in, dueled inside, fought back along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show. AMERICAN ALL STAR stalked three deep early then outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. I BELONG TO BECKY pulled her way between horses and steadied early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and also weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.51 47.61 1:12.14 1:36.81 1:48.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Curlin's Journey 125 3 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–2½ Gutierrez 5.20 2 Mercy Mercy 120 2 2 5–1 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 2–1¼ Desormeaux 13.80 5 Scattering Mink 125 5 6 7 6–½ 5–hd 5–2½ 3–½ Prat 2.80 4 Surface 120 4 4 3–hd 5–1 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ Espinoza 1.50 1 Magical Gray 125 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 5–2¼ Talamo 3.80 6 Coldwater 125 6 7 4–1½ 3–hd 6–4 6–2 6–3¼ Bejarano 12.90 7 Paige Runner 120 7 5 6–½ 7 7 7 7 Quinonez 48.70

3 CURLIN'S JOURNEY 12.40 5.80 3.20 2 MERCY MERCY 10.60 5.60 5 SCATTERING MINK 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $37.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $49.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-4) $51.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-5-4-1) $845.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $92.80

Winner–Curlin's Journey B.f.4 by Curlin out of Kiss My Swiss, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Pay Me Stables (KY). Trainer: Dallas E. Keen. Owner: Crognale, Antonio, Crowley, Michael and Dullano, Fred. Mutuel Pool $231,326 Roulette Pool $268 Daily Double Pool $22,492 Exacta Pool $97,563 Superfecta Pool $40,853 Super High Five Pool $3,048 Trifecta Pool $66,796. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-3) paid $114.00. Pick Three Pool $59,373.

CURLIN'S JOURNEY prompted the pace outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. MERCY MERCY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the place. SCATTERING MINK angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and got up three deep late for third. SURFACE pulled her way between horses early, stalked between foes then outside a rival on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. MAGICAL GRAY had early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award late. COLDWATER tugged some early, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn and weakened. PAIGE RUNNER wide early, angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 24.29 48.02 1:13.68 1:26.85 1:39.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Always Forgiven 124 4 3 3–2 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–5¾ Desormeaux 2.30 3 Still in the Game 124 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2½ 2–3¼ Gutierrez 21.60 1 Commanding Chief 124 1 4 5 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd Espinoza 5.00 6 Mica Bay 124 5 5 4–hd 5 5 3–1 4–3¼ Talamo 4.40 2 Time Is Now 124 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 5 5 Smith 1.00

4 ALWAYS FORGIVEN 6.60 3.80 2.20 3 STILL IN THE GAME 13.40 8.60 1 COMMANDING CHIEF 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $40.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-6) $36.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $75.10

Winner–Always Forgiven B.c.3 by Blame out of Fast Alexia, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Builder's Mart, Inc. (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Dart, Gwendolyn, Dart, Ronald and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $226,858 Daily Double Pool $16,811 Exacta Pool $86,530 Superfecta Pool $30,982 Trifecta Pool $61,878. Scratched–Air Boss. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $30.35. Pick Three Pool $23,895.

ALWAYS FORGIVEN bobbled some and bumped a rival at the start, stalked outside then bid three deep leaving the first turn, tracked the leaders off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, re-bid three wide leaving the second turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging and won clear under a hold late. STILL IN THE GAME dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the first turn, battled outside a foe on the backstretch, gained the advantage between horses leaving the second turn, bumped with the winner in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. COMMANDING CHIEF saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. MICA BAY settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. TIME IS NOW hopped some but broke on top, had speed inside and set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Barbara Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.86 48.01 1:12.51 1:37.35 2:02.12 2:26.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Causeforcommotion 121 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–3 1–6 1–9 Franco 1.20 4 Lynne's Legacy 121 4 5 5 5 4–2 2–½ 2–2¼ Quinonez 4.60 5 Guiliana 121 5 4–2½ 4–3 4–3 2–1 3–1½ 3–nk Prat 2.90 1 Animosity 121 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 5 5 4–1½ Espinoza 4.20 3 Kodiak West 121 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–3 5 Van Dyke 7.80

2 CAUSEFORCOMMOTION 4.40 2.60 2.10 4 LYNNE'S LEGACY 3.80 2.40 5 GUILIANA (FR) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1) $3.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $10.05

Winner–Causeforcommotion B.m.5 by Americain out of Causey, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Dunham, E., Kruljac, J., Reed, Jim A., Sondereker, J., Yip, S. and Yip, D.. Mutuel Pool $234,633 Daily Double Pool $27,941 Exacta Pool $85,393 Superfecta Pool $20,387 Trifecta Pool $43,899. Scratched–Queen Bee to You. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $33.70. Pick Three Pool $34,461. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-4-2/6) 1807 tickets with 4 correct paid $68.90. Pick Four Pool $163,203. 50-Cent Pick Five (10-1-3-4-2/6) 399 tickets with 5 correct paid $995.40. Pick Five Pool $461,812.

CAUSEFORCOMMOTION stalked off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead into the final turn, came in some and kicked clear, then drew off in the stretch under a left handed crack of the whip inside the eighth pole while drifting out under steady handling. LYNNE'S LEGACY steadied between horses on the hill, angled in and chased inside, went up three deep on the last turn and into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and bested the others. GUILIANA (FR) three deep early, stalked outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and just held third. ANIMOSITY took the early lead inside then came off the rail leaving the hill, set the pace just off the inside then dueled on the backstretch, lugged out a bit and steadied into the final turn, dropped back between horses, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. KODIAK WEST (IRE) pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight along the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.13 45.13 1:09.86 1:16.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lady Ninja 123 4 3 2–1½ 2–3 2–6 1–nk Prat 2.70 3 Ce Ce 120 3 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–9½ Espinoza 0.50 5 Tapitha Bonita 125 5 1 4–2 4–2½ 3–hd 3–1¾ Pereira 16.40 1 Zusha 125 1 2 3–1 3–hd 4–2 4–1¼ Van Dyke 17.90 7 Coco Kisses 125 6 6 5–hd 5–3½ 5–10 5–19 Smith 6.60 2 Heart of the Nile 125 2 4 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 36.60

4 LADY NINJA 7.40 2.40 2.20 3 CE CE 2.20 2.10 5 TAPITHA BONITA 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-1) $5.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $10.60

Winner–Lady Ninja Dbb.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Dressed to Kill, by Formal Gold. Bred by Sugartown Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $331,205 Roulette Pool $226 Daily Double Pool $24,930 Exacta Pool $149,272 Superfecta Pool $73,711 Trifecta Pool $114,119. Scratched–Sapphire Kid. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $16.30. Pick Three Pool $51,212.

LADY NINJA had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up throughout and gamely and narrowly bested that one late under urging. CE CE sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. TAPITHA BONITA stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out some into the stretch and bested the others. ZUSHA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened. COCO KISSES threw her head a bit at the start, chased off the rail or outside a rival, continued off the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. HEART OF THE NILE chased inside, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch, then drifted in, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.63 46.09 1:10.07 1:22.13 1:34.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Foray 118 8 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 Velez 4.40 4 North County Guy 123 4 10 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–1 2–hd Gutierrez 3.40 1 Acclimate 125 1 4 6–3½ 5–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–1 Pereira 4.60 9 Mongolian Greywolf 123 9 5 2–2 2–3½ 2–1½ 2–½ 4–2¼ Mn Garcia 16.30 10 Little No Way 123 10 3 5–1 6–6 4–hd 5–5 5–1½ Van Dyke 10.70 3 Holy Ghost 125 3 8 10 10 8–2 7–1½ 6–hd Franco 13.20 5 Erotic 125 5 9 9–3 8–hd 7–hd 6–hd 7–1¼ Prat 4.60 2 Chosen Vessel 123 2 7 8–½ 9–2 10 8–hd 8–4¼ Maldonado 6.70 7 Saltarin 118 7 6 7–1 7–1 9–hd 10 9–1¾ Quinonez 48.60 6 Quick Finish 123 6 1 4–1 4–hd 6–6 9–1½ 10 Talamo 17.30

8 FORAY 10.80 5.80 4.20 4 NORTH COUNTY GUY 4.60 3.20 1 ACCLIMATE 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $43.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $23.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-1-9) $90.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-1-9-10) $1,897.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-1) $47.90

Winner–Foray Dbb.g.6 by Eskendereya out of Flounce, by More Than Ready. Bred by Dr. Catherine Wills (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $327,215 Roulette Pool $316 Daily Double Pool $30,490 Exacta Pool $173,148 Superfecta Pool $78,961 Super High Five Pool $2,487 Trifecta Pool $123,664. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-8) paid $27.20. Pick Three Pool $36,839.

FORAY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip nearing midstretch, drifted out in the final furlong and held gamely under a strong hand ride. NORTH COUNTY GUY broke a bit slowly, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn, bid three wide into 0the stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. ACCLIMATE pulled along the inside, saved ground stalking the pace then went between horses into and on the second turn, angled back to the inside in the stretch and was edged for the place. MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF angled in outside the winner then stalked that one a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LITTLE NO WAY three deep early, chased outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HOLY GHOST settled off the pace inside, went up three deep into the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn and had a mild bid in the drive. EROTIC chased outside a rival, split horses into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving that turn and also lacked a rally. CHOSEN VESSEL saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SALTARIN angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and failed to menace. QUICK FINISH also angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.83 44.88 1:10.60 1:17.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hot Sean 125 1 4 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 Pedroza 4.20 3 Calexman 125 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–2¼ Franco 1.10 5 Once On Whiskey 123 5 5 5 5 5 3–nk Van Dyke 3.40 2 Desert Law 125 2 3 4–8 3–1½ 3–5 4–6¾ Bejarano 5.10 4 Curlin Rules 125 4 1 2–1 4–8 4–½ 5 Espinoza 5.50

1 HOT SEAN 10.40 4.00 2.60 3 CALEXMAN 2.60 2.10 5 ONCE ON WHISKEY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $84.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $13.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $19.20

Winner–Hot Sean B.g.5 by Flatter out of Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Brookfield Stud (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $263,746 Daily Double Pool $26,532 Exacta Pool $111,302 Trifecta Pool $85,510. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-1) paid $66.10. Pick Three Pool $32,662.

HOT SEAN hustled along inside to stalk the early pace, bid along the rail on the turn, came out from a bit of tight quarters into the stretch, re-bid under urging outside the runner-up a sixteenth out, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched away late. CALEXMAN had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn, edged away from foes leaving the turn and in the stretch, fought back just off the rail in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. ONCE ON WHISKEY dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. DESERT LAW stalked outside the winner then bid three deep on the turn, continued three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. CURLIN RULES dueled outside the runner-up, fell back and stalked off the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.16 45.86 57.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Nesbitt 124 9 6 5–1 3–hd 2–1 1–½ Pereira 4.30 3 Music to My Ears 124 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ Gryder 4.80 1 Seeking Refuge 124 1 7 6–hd 5–1 4–2½ 3–1¾ Delgadillo 7.60 7 Snappish 124 6 8 8–½ 8–1½ 5–1 4–2¼ Desormeaux 16.70 4 Lacazette 124 4 5 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd 5–hd Bejarano 15.00 2 Babael 124 2 2 7–2 7–hd 8–3 6–1¼ Talamo 4.60 5 Rayray 124 5 3 3–hd 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–2½ Prat 4.00 8 Gate Speed 124 7 1 4–½ 4–1 6–½ 8–¾ Van Dyke 4.10 9 Bobs Desperado 124 8 9 9 9 9 9 Flores 40.70

10 NESBITT 10.60 5.60 3.40 3 MUSIC TO MY EARS 6.40 4.00 1 SEEKING REFUGE 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $105.80 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $35.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-1-7) $172.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-1-7-4) $12,107.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-1) $99.45

Winner–Nesbitt Ch.g.3 by Curlin out of Annis, by Texas Glitter. Bred by Michael C. Stinson (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman . Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $347,223 Roulette Pool $447 Daily Double Pool $132,534 Exacta Pool $193,173 Superfecta Pool $97,428 Super High Five Pool $15,864 Trifecta Pool $148,479. Scratched–Alfonso C, Deep Thinker (IRE), Irradiate, Secret Courier, Tiger On Your Six. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-10) paid $222.40. Pick Three Pool $126,714. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-8-1-10) 387 tickets with 4 correct paid $887.10. Pick Four Pool $449,979. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/6-4-8-1-10) 114 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,099.60. Pick Five Pool $312,519. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-2/6-4-8-1-10) 35 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,355.92. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $154,371. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $465,219.

NESBITT stalked outside then bid five wide into the turn and four wide on the bend, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in outside the pacesetter in midstretch, gained a slim advantage under left handed urging late and gamely prevailed between foes on the line. MUSIC TO MY EARS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. SEEKING REFUGE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, came out for room a sixteenth out and went on willingly three deep on the line. SNAPPISH (GB) steadied when squeezed at the start, angled in and chased inside, was in tight into the turn, came out for room in midstretch and finished with interest. LACAZETTE dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. BABAEL stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAYRAY dueled three deep between horses then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GATE SPEED pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch then three deep between horses on the turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and also weakened. BOBS DESPERADO broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside into the stretch and did not rally.