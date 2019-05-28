Racing! Congratulations to Vino Rosso, Vasilika and Bolo

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we count down the final 12 days of the Santa Anita meeting.

Once again, we are way behind on stewards’ rulings because of the glut of news we’ve had lately. Once we go to Los Alamitos and then Del Mar, the newsletter will increase in frequency to equal the number of days racing plus one.

But, for starters, let’s go out of order, because this is my favorite ruling. Forgive me for telling it in a conversational way rather than the normal stilted stewards ruling style.

-- Frank Olivares , a retired jockey and trainer, wanted to tape a television segment on the race track. But the problem was he didn’t have license because of an old ruling against him. It seems that on June 16, 2004, Olivares lost his license privileges because he owed his jockey agent Kevin Burns $715. So, almost 15 years later, Olivares had to pony up a check for $715, which he gave to the CHRB enforcement office. It called Burns to make sure he was still around to receive the check. When told, “he enjoyed hearing” according to the stewards’ minutes. Olivares is now back in good standing.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended an extra day (May 5) for participating in more than one designated race while on suspension. On April 28, he rode Listing to a fourth-place finish in the Silky Sullivan Stakes and Lippy to an eighth in the Campanile Stakes, both at Golden Gate Fields.

--Exercise riders Freddy Gonzalez, Mauro Donoe and Martin Cabada were fined $50 for not ending their workouts when the warning lights and siren were activated because there was a horse running loose and the wrong way during the training period at San Luis Rey Downs on May 4.

--Jockey Rafael Bejarano was suspended three days (May 12, 17 and 18) for failure to keep his mount, Sneaking Out, on a straight course during the second race on May 4. Sneaking Out was ruled to have interfered with Miss My Rose and was disqualified from first to second. It was a unanimous decision by the stewards.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without waiting for his mount, Platinum Equity, to respond during the eighth race on May 5. Platinum Equity finished first.

--Jockey Geovanni Franco was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without waiting for his mount, Tough But Nice, to respond during the eighth race on May 5. Tough But Nice finished second.

--Apprentice jockey J.C. Diaz, Jr. , was suspended for three days (May 19, 24 and 25) for failure to keep a straight course while riding Spanish Channel in the first race on May 11. The horse was disqualified from third to fifth.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $750 for using his riding crop seven times in the final 150 yards on Queen Bee to You in the Fran’s Valentine Stakes. Fuentes said the fact the race had a $100,000 purse may have made his riding style more aggressive. Fuentes had another violation of the riding crop rule earlier in the month. The horse finished second.

One of the great things about covering this beat is I get to work alongside some of nicest, kindest, helpful journalists around. In this case, it was Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form. He noticed that I built my Monrovia Stakes game story around the angle that owner Nick Alexander won his first ever Grade 2 stakes, which is also what Nick thought. Well, guess what? It may not have been a Grade 2, or it might still be a Grade 2.

As Steve explained it, when a stakes is moved off its intended surface, which pretty much has to be turf to dirt, it automatically gets downgraded one level, in this case from a Grade 2 to a Grade 3. Now, a committee of industry bigshots will confer this week to determine if the race can retain its Grade 2 status or take the hit and drop to a 3. Tom Robbins of Del Mar is on the committee.

The fact that Belvoir Bay stayed in the race and didn’t scratch could be enough to allow the race to stay a Grade 2. But, we don’t know that yet. I love it when I learn something.

In this case, it was a brain freeze on my part. I referred to the winner of the Summertime Oaks as My Majestic Oaks, when, in fact, it was My Majestic Rose. Had it right in the story, though.

Once again, if you want to read a nice summary of all three races, with quotes you won’t get anywhere else, check out the story we have for web and print. Just click here .

Grade 1 $500,000 Gamely Stakes: Vasilika won her 12th race in 13 starts when she swept wide from the turn and ate up enough ground to win the 1 1/8 mile turf race for fillies and mares by a length. She paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.20. Rymska was second and Ahimsa finished third.

Winning jockey Flavien Prat : “I knew we would be fairly close to the lead. I took hold of her on the last turn and took her outside. She does everything I ask of her. I’m just a lucky man. This filly knows how to win. She knows what to do. It is quite amazing to be around her.”

Winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer : “She has the turn of foot that most horses don’t have, but anyway, she continues to do it. [Monday] Prat didn’t like where he was so he let her drift back a little so he could get out of where he was. He didn’t like being in between horses, so luckily for us, once she saw daylight, she still had that big turn of foot. … She’s a very professional mare. She always likes being in our barn so I’m happy to have her that’s for sure.”

Grade 1 $500,000 Gold Cup: Vino Rosso, who was originally scheduled to go in the Metropolitan Mile, outfought Gift Box down the stretch to win the 1 ¼ mile race by three-quarters of a length. Vino Rosso paid $10.20, $3.00 and $2.60. Gift Box was second and Lone Sailor finished third.

Winning jockey John Velazquez : “ Todd [ Pletcher ] told me he was ready for a mile and a quarter, I talked to [owner] Mike Repole on the phone and he said to make sure to thank him because he’s the one who gave me instructions to win the race. So, thank you Mike and thank you Todd! We come from seven-eighths, we knew we were going to be close.

I knew the pace would be fast early and I just wanted to stay close. He broke very well and we settled in there. When it was time to go, we knew we had to engage Joel [ Rosario on Gift Box] to play the game because he was the horse to beat. And we got the job done. Vino Rosso seemed to have it all put together today.”

Winning (assistant) trainer Amy Mullen : “I didn’t have to give John any instructions, just a leg up. John got here six hours ago and he had a conference call with the owners and Todd. I’ve been here a week with Vino Rosso and Mike McCarthy , we trained over the track to get ready for this race.”

Grade 1 $500,000 Shoemaker Mile: Bolo, who until recently had been off the track for almost two years, went gate to wire to win the turf race by 1 ¼ lengths. Bolo paid $67.80, $22.60 and $11.80. River Boyne was second and Bowies Hero was third.

Winning jockey Florent Geroux : “What an amazing horse and such an amazing job to Carla [ Gaines ] and her team. She had the horse ready. Last time the horse ran better than what it looked like, it was a bit far for him being a mile and eighth and he only got beat a mile and a half so I had all the confidence in the world, I knew the horse was ready this time. … I’ve seen him run. I’ve followed his career. He’s a nice looking horse. Carla just gave me free rein. Whatever the horse does is fine. … He ran a big race and the pace was legit. I know a few of the horses had trouble behind me. I’ll be back on him for the Breeders’ Cup.”

Winning trainer Carla Gaines: “The first race in April was a bit far for him and he hadn’t run in basically two years, so it was sort of like let’s get him out there and have him carve out some easy fractions and see if he can keep going. He got a little tired in the end but [Monday] he didn’t. … It’s hard to say in words what this means, I can’t verbalize it. He means everything to our barn, he’s the chief. My emotions are coming from the long road back to the track with him and he’s just special. He took me to the Kentucky Derby. We didn’t do so well but we went to the Derby. Receiving so much support from everyone and the cheers today from colleagues too, it means the world. I appreciate all the thoughts and well wishes from everyone in the game.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, May 27. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Good

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.59 47.60 1:12.19 1:24.28 1:36.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kalliniki 124 5 6 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–hd Espinoza 54.40 4 Ameerah B 124 4 3 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 2–ns Rosario 1.30 6 Pretty Point 124 6 8 8–½ 8–½ 8–1½ 5–½ 3–1¼ Prat 16.90 3 Miss Bigly 124 3 4 4–½ 4–1 4–1 4–1 4–1 Desormeaux 2.60 1 Fashion Island 124 1 1 6–1 5–hd 5–1 6–hd 5–hd Ortiz, Jr. 6.70 9 Fairy Tale Bliss 124 9 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–hd 6–hd Franco 24.80 2 Haughty Girl 124 2 5 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 7–5 7–6½ Roman 8.60 8 Katsaros 124 8 7 5–hd 6–hd 9 9 8–3¼ Van Dyke 6.80 7 Union Song 124 7 9 9 9 7–hd 8–hd 9 Gutierrez 76.70

5 KALLINIKI 110.80 32.20 19.20 4 AMEERAH B 3.20 3.20 6 PRETTY POINT 8.20

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $203.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-3) $817.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-6-3-1) $52,161.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $876.75

Winner–Kalliniki Dbb.f.3 by Broken Vow out of Athena Two O Four, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Dion A. Recachina (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Laura A. Recachina. Mutuel Pool $257,942 Roulette Pool $254 Exacta Pool $132,722 Superfecta Pool $65,436 Super High Five Pool $52,632 Trifecta Pool $95,689. Scratched–none.

KALLINIKI had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, responded when challenged leaving the second turn to inch away again in the stretch, drifted a bit off the rail in midstretch and held on gamely between foes late under urging. AMEERAH B pulled between foes then stalked inside, waited off the heels of the winner in midstretch then got through along the rail and finished willingly to just miss. PRETTY POINT settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and closed gamely outside the top pair late. MISS BIGLY pulled between rivals early, stalked outside a foe, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. FASHION ISLAND saved ground stalking the pace, came out into thee stretch and was outkicked. FAIRY TALE BLISS broke in onto a rival, angled in and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. HAUGHTY GIRL pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the first turn, stalked between rivals then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KATSAROS bumped and forced in some at the start, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, dropped back and angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. UNION SONG squeezed back at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.65 45.94 57.92 1:10.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bowl of Soul 124 2 4 2–1 2–4 1–½ 1–1½ Talamo 0.60 1 Raneem 124 1 1 1–2 1–½ 2–4 2–3¾ Mn Garcia 4.10 4 Karmically 124 3 2 3–4 3–3 3–5 3–12 Espinoza 3.40 5 Excuses Begone 124 4 3 4 4 4 4 Prat 5.10

2 BOWL OF SOUL 3.20 2.20 1 RANEEM 3.60 4 KARMICALLY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $290.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $5.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3) $123.80

Winner–Bowl of Soul Dbb.f.3 by Shakin It Up out of Rupert's Promise, by Capote. Bred by Catalyst Bloodstock & Erin Knehr (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $130,548 Daily Double Pool $45,491 Exacta Pool $50,077 Trifecta Pool $28,003. Scratched–Crystal Lake.

BOWL OF SOUL stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn to take the lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one under a couple taps with the whip turned down and a moderate hand ride and inched away late. RANEEM sped to a clear early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the turn and through the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. KARMICALLY stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and lacked the needed rally. EXCUSES BEGONE allowed to settle off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.88 48.58 1:12.70 1:24.53 1:36.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Jasikan 124 6 7 7 7 6–1½ 1–½ 1–1 Rosario 1.60 3 Shining Through 124 3 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–hd 5–2 2–nk Prat 1.90 7 Legends of War 122 7 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 2–hd 3–hd Bejarano 4.70 5 Order and Law 122 5 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 4–½ 4–2¼ Desormeaux 14.70 2 Swamp Souffle 122 2 2 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 3–½ 5–1¾ Franco 14.30 4 Big Scott Daddy 122 4 1 4–3½ 4–2½ 4–hd 6–½ 6–¾ Gryder 10.10 1 Power Down 124 1 5 6–1 6–½ 7 7 7 Talamo 12.20

6 JASIKAN (IRE) 5.20 3.00 2.40 3 SHINING THROUGH 3.00 2.20 7 LEGENDS OF WAR 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-5) $8.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-7-5-2) $168.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $12.40

Winner–Jasikan (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Bated Breath (GB) out of Adelfia (IRE), by Sinndar (IRE). Bred by Mrs Maria Marron (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $303,263 Roulette Pool $435 Daily Double Pool $27,791 Exacta Pool $140,621 Superfecta Pool $53,667 Super High Five Pool $4,376 Trifecta Pool $89,044. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $329.55. Pick Three Pool $75,201. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $244.00.

JASIKAN (IRE) hesitated to be away behind the field, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went four wide leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to the front under left handed urging four wide in midstretch and inched away late. SHINING THROUGH chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly to edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. LEGENDS OF WAR four wide early, set a pressured pace three deep then between foes, fought back outside a rival into and on the second turn and between horses in midstretch, battled inside the winner in deep stretch, could not quite match that one late and just lost second. ORDER AND LAW pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes past midstretch and was edged for the show. SWAMP SOUFFLE pressed the pace inside, took a short lead into the second turn, fought back leaving that turn and in the stretch and weakened late. BIG SCOTT DADDY stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and weakened in the drive. POWER DOWN (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.09 46.56 1:12.37 1:26.00 1:39.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hey Sequoia 125 6 6 8 8 5–hd 3–1 1–hd Prat 2.10 5 Van Cortlandt 125 5 3 4–3½ 4–3½ 1–hd 1–2½ 2–4¼ Arroyo, Jr. 4.00 4 Point Guard 125 4 5 5–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–1¼ Fuentes 18.10 7 Desert General 125 7 1 3–1 3–½ 3–3½ 2–½ 4–5¼ Pedroza 24.40 8 Hard Arch 125 8 8 7–hd 6–3 6–3 6–8 5–8¾ Flores 8.90 1 Studly Perfection 125 1 4 1–1½ 1–2 2–hd 5–2½ 6–30 Bejarano 1.60 2 Honeymoonz Over 125 2 2 2–½ 2–hd 7–6 7–12 7–nk Talamo 12.30 3 Nations Hope 120 3 7 6–2½ 7–3 8 8 8 Roman 34.30

6 HEY SEQUOIA 6.20 3.20 2.60 5 VAN CORTLANDT 4.00 4.00 4 POINT GUARD 6.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-7) $58.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $38.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-4-7-8) Carryover $3,290

Winner–Hey Sequoia Grr.c.4 by Cause to Believe out of Audzeezee, by Vying Victor. Bred by Prescott Farms (BC). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $313,585 Roulette Pool $794 Daily Double Pool $27,515 Exacta Pool $165,174 Superfecta Pool $82,055 Trifecta Pool $124,204 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,310. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $9.75. Pick Three Pool $33,226.

HEY SEQUOIA three deep on the first turn, settled outside a rival then moved up inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch, split horses in upper stretch, angled in and rallied under urging to nail the runner-up on the line. VAN CORTLANDT between horses early, chased just off the rail then inside, bid between foes to gain the lead leaving the second turn, drifted out and kicked clear into the stretch and was caught in the final stride. POINT GUARD chased between rivals then outside a foe, angled in on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. DESERT GENERAL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the backstretch, bid three wide a quarter mile out and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HARD ARCH a bit slow to begin, settled outside then off the rail, came thee wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STUDLY PERFECTION tossed his head some at the break, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. HONEYMOONZ OVER stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. NATIONS HOPE settled inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.80 47.91 1:12.29 1:36.10 1:47.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tiny Tina 123 3 1 6–2 8 8 3–hd 1–½ Prat 3.10 2 Mirth 123 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–½ Franco 8.20 8 Foxtail 123 8 4 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 3–1 Rosario 2.40 4 Siberian Iris 123 4 7 7–2½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–2 4–1¼ Bejarano 10.00 1 Achira 123 1 5 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–4½ Espinoza 1.80 5 Fool's Paradise 123 5 2 3–1½ 3–1 4–hd 6–4 6–3¾ Gutierrez 27.30 7 Consolida 123 7 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 7–1 7–1¼ Van Dyke 26.70 6 Anna Pavlova 123 6 8 8 7–hd 7–hd 8 8 Fuentes 30.50

3 TINY TINA 8.20 4.00 3.00 2 MIRTH 7.80 4.40 8 FOXTAIL 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $30.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-4) $47.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-8-4-1) $918.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8) $54.00

Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Fanticola, Anthony. Mutuel Pool $360,850 Roulette Pool $436 Daily Double Pool $39,050 Exacta Pool $167,334 Superfecta Pool $91,900 Super High Five Pool $12,546 Trifecta Pool $138,720. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $19.95. Pick Three Pool $65,226. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-6-6-3) 5409 tickets with 4 correct paid $38.65. Pick Four Pool $274,103. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2/3-6-6-3) 114 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,512.85. Pick Five Pool $730,790.

TINY TINA chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three wide late. MIRTH angled in and stalked inside, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, fought back outside that one through the final furlong and was caught nearing the wire but held second between foes. FOXTAIL had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back along the fence through the final furlong and was edged for the place. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) steadied between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and bested the others. ACHIRA stalked the pace inside, was in a bit tight into the second turn, came a bit off the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FOOL'S PARADISE bobbled some at the break, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. CONSOLIDA (GB) a bit washy at the gate, chased outside a rival, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. ANNA PAVLOVA (SAF) settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.19 45.76 58.14 1:04.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Chasin Lucas 125 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ Espinoza 1.80 3 Christy Jackson 116 3 2 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 2–1¼ Velez 4.10 6 Wandering Patrol 125 6 3 3–1 3–3 3–3½ 3–1¼ Gutierrez 1.00 5 Mixed Emotions 123 5 4 5–2 4–½ 4–4 4–12 Franco 14.70 2 Settle It 120 2 6 6 6 5–3 5–2¾ Delgadillo 16.60 1 Erebuni 123 1 5 4–½ 5–1 6 6 Flores 32.00

4 CHASIN LUCAS 5.60 3.00 2.10 3 CHRISTY JACKSON 3.60 2.10 6 WANDERING PATROL 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-5) $3.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6) $9.65

Winner–Chasin Lucas Dbb.f.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Tiz Gentle, by Tiznow. Bred by Milt A. Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $244,139 Roulette Pool $251 Daily Double Pool $32,814 Exacta Pool $103,973 Superfecta Pool $49,130 Trifecta Pool $77,260. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $21.85. Pick Three Pool $68,223.

CHASIN LUCAS had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, bumped with that one past the eighth pole, drifted in a bit and inched clear in the final sixteenth under urging. CHRISTY JACKSON dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back in the lane, bumped with the winner past the eighth pole and held second. WANDERING PATROL pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MIXED EMOTIONS stalked off the rail then outside a rival midway on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally./. SETTLE IT bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail, had the rider lose the whip midway on the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. EREBUNI prompted the pace inside, was shuffled back some into the turn, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $500,000. 'Gamely Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.37 48.52 1:12.12 1:36.05 1:48.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Vasilika 123 4 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–1½ 5–½ 1–1 Prat 1.10 1 Rymska 123 1 3 4–hd 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 2–½ Ortiz, Jr. 1.90 5 Ahimsa 121 5 7 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 1–1 3–¾ Blanc 21.80 7 Elysea's World 121 7 8 6–½ 6–hd 7–6 7–5 4–½ Van Dyke 13.60 3 Meal Ticket 121 3 6 7–3½ 7–5 4–hd 3–hd 5–nk Geroux 58.60 6 Streak of Luck 121 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 6–2½ Smith 26.40 2 Ollie's Candy 121 2 5 8 8 8 8 7–nk Rosario 5.80 8 Causeforcommotion 121 8 1 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 6–1½ 8 Franco 14.80

4 VASILIKA 4.20 2.40 2.20 1 RYMSKA (FR) 2.60 2.40 5 AHIMSA 6.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-7) $19.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-7-3) $1,135.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $22.00

Winner–Vasilika Ch.m.5 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $545,112 Roulette Pool $381 Daily Double Pool $34,566 Exacta Pool $247,191 Superfecta Pool $116,384 Super High Five Pool $8,461 Trifecta Pool $172,516. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $62,999.

VASILIKA bobbled slightly at the start, stalked between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up outside foes nearing the wire. RYMSKA (FR) also bobbled at the start, came a bit off the rail then angled in and stalked inside, continued between horses into and on the second turn and rallied between rivals in deep stretch. AHIMSA pulled her way to the front and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence into and on the second turn, inched clear again in the stretch and held on well but could not contain the winner and was edged for second late. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest but was outkicked for the show. MEAL TICKET outside a rival early, stalked inside, tugged her way up along the rail leaving the backstretch, awaited room leaving the second turn, got through inside then was in off heels past midstretch and was outfinished. STREAK OF LUCK stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into and on the second turn, was between horses in deep stretch and weakened some late. OLLIE'S CANDY in a bit close early, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked the needed rally. CAUSEFORCOMMOTION was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $500,000. 'Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 46.37 1:10.70 1:36.04 2:03.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Vino Rosso 121 7 4–2½ 4–2½ 3–2½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–¾ Velazquez 4.10 5 Gift Box 125 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–5 2–5¼ Rosario 0.70 4 Lone Sailor 121 4 7 7 7 7 5–1 3–1 Prat 5.70 2 Mongolian Groom 121 2 6–3 6–3 6–4 4–hd 4–2 4–nk Mn Garcia 25.30 3 Higher Power 121 3 5–3 5–4 5–hd 5–4 3–hd 5–6½ Ortiz, Jr. 19.90 6 Core Beliefs 121 6 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 6–½ 7 6–9 Geroux 8.50 1 Blitzkrieg 121 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 3–1½ 6–1½ 7 Bejarano 11.90

7 VINO ROSSO 10.20 3.00 2.60 5 GIFT BOX 2.20 2.10 4 LONE SAILOR 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-2) $14.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-2-3) $635.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $15.95

Winner–Vino Rosso Ch.c.4 by Curlin out of Mythical Bride, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by John D. Gunther (KY). Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher. Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable . Mutuel Pool $561,402 Roulette Pool $410 Daily Double Pool $62,375 Exacta Pool $232,406 Superfecta Pool $112,765 Super High Five Pool $14,979 Trifecta Pool $166,690. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-7) paid $17.65. Pick Three Pool $52,210.

VINO ROSSO pressed the pace four wide then three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, battled outside the runner-up leaving that turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, drifted in some and continued outside GIFT BOX through the drive and gamely prevailed under urging. GIFT BOX tugged his way between foes then dueled between horses, put a head in front into the second turn, battled a bit off the rail leaving that turn and in the stretch, drifted in some late and fought back to the wire. LONE SAILOR settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. MONGOLIAN GROOM saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HIGHER POWER had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued three deep leaving the backstretch and outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CORE BELIEFS had speed between horses, dueled three deep between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, fell back on the second turn and weakened. BLITZKRIEG dueled inside, fought back into and on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and had little left for the lane.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $500,000. 'Shoemaker Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.51 46.95 1:10.44 1:22.18 1:34.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bolo 121 6 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Geroux 32.90 4 River Boyne 123 4 8 5–hd 5–hd 4–hd 4–1 2–ns Prat 6.50 9 Bowies Hero 121 9 4 8–2½ 8–3½ 8–2½ 6–hd 3–1¼ Ortiz, Jr. 18.00 2 Sharp Samurai 123 2 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 4–nk Velazquez 2.20 5 Catapult 121 5 6 7–2½ 6–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–nk Van Dyke 3.40 1 Ohio 125 1 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–hd 6–hd Fuentes 16.60 8 Delta Prince 125 8 7 6–hd 7–3½ 7–½ 7–1 7–1½ Rosario 1.90 3 Le Ken 121 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 8–2½ 8–½ Pereira 94.30 7 Desert Stone 121 7 9 9 9 9 9 9 Franco 31.60

6 BOLO 67.80 22.60 11.80 4 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 7.80 4.80 9 BOWIES HERO 8.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $22.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $412.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $171.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-9-2) $1,117.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-9-2-5) Carryover $7,579 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-9) $1,216.80

Winner–Bolo Dbb.g.7 by Temple City out of Aspen Mountain, by Chief Seattle. Bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Golden Pegasus Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $634,970 Roulette Pool $611 Daily Double Pool $21,058 Exacta Pool $291,397 Superfecta Pool $153,090 Super High Five Pool $9,930 Trifecta Pool $223,370. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-6) paid $425.30. Pick Three Pool $111,559.

BOLO had speed outside rivals then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked between horses then inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, moved up inside then came a bit off the rail past midstretch and edged a rival for the place. BOWIES HERO settled just off the rail then saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss second. SHARP SAMURAI close up stalking the winner outside rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. CATAPULT stalked three deep between foes then three wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. OHIO (BRZ) came a bit off the rail and pulled early, angled in and stalked inside, angled out for room leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DELTA PRINCE stalked four wide then off the rail leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, was in tight off heels past the eighth pole and also could not offer the necessary late response. LE KEN (ARG) angled in and stalked the pace inside, fell back some leaving the second turn and did not rally. DESERT STONE (IRE) hesitated to be away behind the field, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.04 45.08 57.17 1:09.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Adens Dream 125 2 7 2–½ 1–½ 1–3 1–4½ Rosario 1.70 4 Candy Cornell 118 3 8 6–hd 6–1 4–½ 2–hd Diaz, Jr. 5.80 8 Shane Zain 125 7 4 5–1 3–hd 2–hd 3–hd Figueroa 5.20 7 Cats Blame 123 6 1 9 8–1½ 5–1 4–¾ Bejarano 6.20 2 Tap the Wire 120 1 2 1–hd 2–2 3–1½ 5–2¾ Pereira 24.40 9 Dueling 120 8 9 8–hd 7–hd 6–1½ 6–6 Prat 3.80 6 Candy Zip 125 5 5 4–1½ 5–1½ 8–7 7–1 Guce 36.60 10 Mason Dixon 118 9 6 7–2 4–hd 7–½ 8–19½ Delgadillo 14.00 5 Uh Oh Baby 125 4 3 3–hd 9 9 9 Maldonado 31.20

3 ADENS DREAM 5.40 3.40 2.60 4 CANDY CORNELL 5.60 3.80 8 SHANE ZAIN 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $337.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-7) $13.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-8-7-2) $1,022.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8) $23.45

Winner–Adens Dream Ch.g.6 by Wildcat Heir out of Missunitednations, by Peace Rules. Bred by Laurence Leavy (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,928 Roulette Pool $285 Daily Double Pool $151,181 Exacta Pool $237,262 Superfecta Pool $149,697 Super High Five Pool $53,044 Trifecta Pool $179,697. Scratched–Rickey B. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-3) paid $488.25. Pick Three Pool $150,409. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-6-1/3) 497 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,283.55. Pick Four Pool $835,162. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-7-6-1/3) 134 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,930.80. Pick Five Pool $690,156. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-4-4-7-6-1/3) 24 tickets with 6 correct paid $8,291.14. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $372,479. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $869,976.

ADENS DREAM dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead, shook clear into the stretch and proved best under some urging and strong handling. CANDY CORNELL chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep between foes into the stretch and got up late for the place between horses. SHANE ZAIN had speed five wide then stalked off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and lost second late. CATS BLAME chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn, split horses four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TAP THE WIRE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, was no a match for the winner in the final furlong and was outfinished for a minor share late. DUELING bobbled at the start, chased outside, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANDY ZIP dueled between horses then four wide on the backstretch, angled in and stalked between foes on the turn and weakened. MASON DIXON angled in and stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn and also weakened. UH OH BABY dueled three deep between horses, dropped back between rivals on the turn and gave way.