Injured Juan Martin del Potro unable to defend his title at Indian Wells

“I am truly disappointed that I will not be able to return to the BNP Paribas Open to defend my title,” Del Potro said in a statement issued by tournament organizers. “It is one of my favorite tournaments, and I have incredible memories from last year, but my doctors have advised me to rest. I hope to be back on court soon.” On his Twitter account he said he was advised to get regenerative therapy that will keep him off the courts but is hopeful he can play in the subsequent tournament, at Miami.