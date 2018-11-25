Pac-12 football: Arizona State rallies late to beat rival Arizona 41-40

Eno Benjamin scored on a 22-yard touchdown and Arizona State survived a last-second field goal attempt, rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat rival Arizona 41-40 on Saturday.
Arizona (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) led 40-21 heading in the fourth quarter after Khalil Tate threw his third TD pass of the game, 8 yards to Tony Ellison.
Arizona State (7-5, 5-4) started its rally with Manny Wilkins' 11-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion. Aashari Crosswell's interception return to Arizona's 22-yard line set up Brandon Ruiz's 39-yard field goal, then the Sun Devils recovered J.J. Taylor's fumble at Arizona's 22-yard line.