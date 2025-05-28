Angel Reese’s focus is ‘on the game’ after WNBA is unable to verify ‘report of racist fan behavior’

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is fouled by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, as Indiana’s Aliyah Boston also reaches for the ball during a May 17 game in Indianapolis.

A WNBA investigation was unable to substantiate a “report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court” during a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever on May 17 in Indianapolis.

The investigation reportedly was started in response to allegations that a fan had made racist comments toward Sky star Angel Reese. It remains unclear as to who made the allegations.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it,” the league said Tuesday in a statement. “The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The following has been released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/rFlKQAHmzQ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) May 27, 2025

Reese remained reticent about the situation. The second-year player responded that she was “focused on the game today” when asked about the league’s findings before the Sky’s game Tuesday night in Phoenix. Reese said she was more concerned with helping her team achieve its first win of the season.

Chicago coach Tyler Marsh said he felt the same way before Tuesday’s game.

“We appreciate the investigation being done and we hope that the league continues to make the steps necessary moving forward to ensure a safe environment for everyone, all players included,” he said. “But tonight, the focus is on the game.”

The Sky ended up losing to the Mercury 94-89 to drop to 0-4 this season, but Reese made WNBA history by becoming the player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds the fastest. She finished the game with 13 points and 15 rebounds to bring her totals in both categories to 502 after 38 career games.

The season-opening game on May 17 was the latest marquee matchup between Reese and Fever star Caitlin Clark. During the third quarter, Reese appeared upset after Clark committed a flagrant 1 foul on her. After the game, however, Reese referred to Clark’s foul as a “basketball play” and added that the ‘‘refs got it right.”

Clark said after the game that she “wasn’t trying to do anything malicious.”

The WNBA announced its investigation the next day, on May 18.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league’s statement read. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Assn. said in a statement the same day, specifying that the league was investigating “hateful comments” allegedly made at the Fever-Sky game. Multiple media outlets added detail, reporting that the alleged comments were racial and directed at Reese.