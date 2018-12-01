Serena Williams speaks to victims of violence and the people who help them at Yetunde Price Resource Center

Some members of the audience were victims of violence; others advocate for those whose lives have been torn apart by shootings or verbal or financial abuse. She had visited several times since the center opened about two years ago but this was her first chance to meet women who use or contribute to the center’s services. She left Compton long ago to win her 23 Grand Slam singles titles and stake a persuasive claim to being the sport’s greatest player, but while she ate lunch with the women on a small outdoor patio, while she talked and they nodded in sad familiarity at her mention of the terrible reach violence extends beyond its physical victims, she was home again.