NBA: Wizards survive James Harden’s huge game

Even the Washington Wizards seemed surprised by the way they won Monday night.
Bradley Beal said he couldn’t have imagined giving up 90 points to an opponent’s starting guards and still winning.
“No sir. Absolutely not. No sir,” Beal said. “Not at all. It’s amazing we pulled it off still.”
John Wall scored a season-high 36 points, six in overtime, and the Wizards overcame a season-best 54-point effort by James Harden in a 135-131 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets at Washington.
Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, also had 13 assists, while teammate Eric Gordon scored a season-high 36 points.
Wall had two baskets in the extra period and finished with 11 assists. Beal matched his season high with 32 points.
Otto Porter hit a runner with 4:37 to play for the first basket in overtime and the Wizards remained ahead from there. Wall followed with a jumper to make the score 129-125 and later made another jumper that pushed the lead to five points. Beal’s dunk made the score 133-126 with 1:50 to play.
at Golden State 116, Orlando 110: Kevin Durant scored a season-high 49 points, giving the Warriors the lead on a three-point play with 1:19 to play before hitting a three-point shot from the top of the key with 22 seconds left. Durant topped his 44-point performance from two nights earlier and the Warriors won without injured All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Boston 124, at New Orleans 107: Kyrie Irving closed out a 26-point effort for the Celtics with a three-point basket and a tough baseline fadeaway over Anthony Davis. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Boston. Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds.
Minnesota 102, at Cleveland 95: Robert Covington scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 and the Timberwolves improved to 6-2 since trading disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks ago.
Indiana 121, at Utah 88: Doug McDermott scored a season-high 21 points and the Pacers rolled to an easy victory without leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who sat out because of a sore right knee.
at Charlotte 110, Milwaukee 107: Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each scored 21 points for the Hornets, who nearly squandered all of a 25-point, third-quarter lead.
San Antonio 108, at Chicago 107: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and the Spurs held off the Bulls.