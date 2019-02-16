In the NBA, fake-meat diets are changing the game

That funky baseball cap Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving often wears — with the cow wearing a cape — is the Beyond Meat logo. Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo eats the food. Philadelphia 76ers marksman JJ Redick eats it. Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes eats it. New York Knicks center DeAndre Jordan eats it. Jordan convinced Chris Paul to eat it. And when Jordan signed with the Dallas Mavericks, he got Dennis Smith Jr. to try it too. Now when they are on the road, Smith calls Jordan with vegetarian restaurant options near the team hotel.