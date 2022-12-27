From ‘Banana Ball’ to a Minnesota ‘nobody’: Times Sports’ favorite 2022 stories

Share
There are no shortage of year-end lists that employ metrics — unique visitors, page views, minutes spent — to measure the most popular stories of the year.
The most enjoyable lists, however, are less quantifiable and divined instead by the writers themselves and what they have found most rewarding.
The following 24 Times staff writers, listed alphabetically, joined sports editor Iliana Limón Romero sharing their favorite sports stories from 2022.
Defying the odds, a Mexican figure skater will compete in Olympics
Kevin Baxter
Why this story stuck with me: Who knew Mexico had a figure skater? And a really good one at that? Readers of The Times found about Donovan Carrillo last January and a month later Carrillo became the first Latin American to reach the long program of an Olympic Games.
Limón Romero: Months before the World Cup kicked off with a ban on beer sales and the display of pro-LGBT symbols, Kevin Baxter told us what to expect in Qatar. In August, Kevin outlined the concerns of the abuse of migrant workers building stadiums as well as other human rights issues and explained why Qatar, for better or worse, was about to step into the international sports spotlight. It was an ideal introduction to his grueling month of coverage capped by a memorable finale. Somehow, amid the World Cup, Kevin also delivered a stunning look at former Mexican pro baseball league owner Jorge Pasqual, who helped transform Major League Baseball through his audacious commitment to recruiting superstars and fighting segregation.
Thomas Cole left UCLA football after a suicide attempt. He hopes his story helps others
Ben Bolch
Why this story stuck with me: This story was blessed by a riveting subject being completely vulnerable in sharing his story. All I had to do was get out of the way and let his words speak for themselves.
Limón Romero: Ben delivered a moving account of Cole’s suicide attempt, during which the high-achieving UCLA athlete shared how he recovered from the lowest moment of his life. Nothing can really top such a story, but it has been a remarkable year of well-rounded reporting for Ben. One of my favorite examples of his relentless push for more details amid a crowded pack of reporters was his reporting on the UC regents’ push to block UCLA from joining the Big Ten. The “all options are on the table” quote Ben obtained set the tone for months of coverage.
10 eye surgeries by age 10. How Julio Urías beat the odds to become the Dodgers’ ace
Jorge Castillo
Why this story stuck with me: Julio Urías has been the most prominent Mexican athlete in Los Angeles for nearly a decade, yet there was a mystery to his upbringing. This was an opportunity to dig into who and where he came from.
Limón Romero: During a remarkable one-month span, Jorge delivered three features that connected deeply with Dodger fans of Mexican heritage. He took us to Culiacán and shared never previousl reported details about everything Urías overcame to become a Dodgers ace. Next, Jorge offered an in-depth look at Jaime Jarrin’s remarkable career as the Dodgers’ Spanish language broadcaster weeks before his retirement. Finally, Jorge hit every note while capturing the magic of mariachis taking over Dodger Stadium every Tuesday.
Cherished memories and medical scares: The story of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club
Mike DiGiovanna
Why this story stuck with me: Loved the crazy tales they told of the extent they went to attend some Super Bowls, even when circumstances conspired against them, how I was able to weave their stories and backgrounds into a cohesive, entertaining piece that captured how their friendship — as well the Super Bowl itself — evolved over the decades.
Limón Romero: What’s wrong with the Angels? Despite featuring once-in-a generation two-way star Shohei Ohtani and one of the best in the game Mike Trout, the Angels haven’t sniffed the playoffs in years. No one was better positioned to detail the Angels’ lost decade than Mike DiGiovanna. It became an absolute must-read released just as owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the team. It’s worth noting that readers also connected with his profile of former Angel and Dodger Albert Pujols as he closed in on 700 career home runs and his exclusive report that Pujols plans to honor his Angels personal services contract.
In promoting ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot, Maybelle Blair finally embraces her truth
Helene Elliott
Why the story stuck with me: Maybelle Blair is one of those people who stay with you long after you meet her. To be in her 90s and still advocating for women’s baseball is remarkable enough. For her to have come out as gay in her 90s — and be so relieved that her family embraced her — was poignant and powerful.
Limón Romero: Helene Elliott opened the year at the Beijing Olympics, immediately getting an unwanted inside look at the totalitarian regime’s strict policies thanks to a false positive COVID-19 test result. She chronicled how it highlighted so much that seemed wrong about China’s approach to hosting the Winter Games that didn’t really resemble the Olympic spirit. Helene then shifted to capturing Nathan Chen’s redemptive run to a singles figure skating gold medal. Later in the year, Helene helped readers celebrate legend Serena Williams’ final match.
7
‘Don’t hate yourself’: Landon Sachs overcomes family tragedy to find joy in adaptive tennis
Luca Evans
Why this story stuck with me: Learning about Landon’s story of resilience and connecting with him was a months-long process, and helped me become a better reporter by listening and turning interviews into conversations.
Limón Romero: Luca was especially eager to help readers understand 2022 featured the most energetic edition of the East L.A. Classic to date. His two most memorable stories were about adaptive athletes. In addition to his inspiring Sachs profile, Luca chronicled the life of Carson Fox, who plays for Los Alamitos’ football team despite the loss of his leg to cancer.
8
Inside the NFL schedule war room — ‘making everybody equally disappointed’
Sam Farmer
Why this story stuck with me: The process of assembling the NFL schedule is so secretive, only a few people at the league have access to the room where it takes place. I really enjoyed getting an exclusive inside look at how the schedule is cobbled together, particularly in a year in which Los Angeles played host to the season opener. The scouting combine and draft are already huge happenings. In the coming years, we’re going to see the schedule release become another tentpole event of the NFL offseason.
Limón Romero: Sam was reluctant to share his story about sneaking into the Super Bowl when he was a teen, feeling a bit sheepish about his caper. But it was a delightful read that took us back to a time before Super Bowls became hyper-secure events. Sam also coordinated and led our most ambitious reporter-hosted video series to date, interviewing 15 Hall of Famers for at least 30 minutes apiece during our newly launched Hall of Famer interview series. Somehow, every conversation was fresh and insightful, with no signs of fatigue from our own Pro Football Hall of Fame storyteller.
9
Beijing Olympics loop life: Tight security, bus trips galore and aggressive swabbing
Nathan Fenno
Why this story stuck with me: The Beijing Olympics were one of the most unusual ever held — a strict bubble, hazmat suits, gobs of COVID tests, robots — and this piece captured the strange, fascinating, unforgettable month from the perspectives of each of our journalists who experienced it.
Limón Romero: Nathan kicked off 2022 by taking us inside Klete Keller’s fall from Olympic Gold to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. About a month later, he headed to China and deftly helped explain why American star Mikaela Shiffrin failed to medal at the Olympics. And in October, Nathan chronicled a judge’s decision to sentence Eric Kay to 22 years in prison for providing drugs that killed Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
10
Inside the ‘crazy’ plan to boost track and field’s popularity before the L.A. Olympics
Andrew Greif
Why this story stuck with me: Track and field finds itself in an existential crisis: The athletes produced by the United States remain among the very best in the world — but how many people within the U.S. notice? The sport’s leaders think they have a plan to win hearts and minds before the 2028 Olympics, and the sport’s future popularity might hinge on it.
Limón Romero: Andrew is a former track and field athlete who deftly chronicled what organizers called a crazy plan to boost track and field’s popularity before the L.A. Olympics in 2028. He later captured Michael Norman’s push for redemption, star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone coming to terms with life in the spotlight and Noah Lyles’ battle with depression. Andrew’s primary assignment remains chronicling the Clippers. Before fans watched John Wall declare Washington is “still my city,” Andrew highlighted the former Wizard’s strong connection with Washington fans thanks to his heroic level of generosity.
11
Inside the Dodgers’ collapse: Why baseball’s winningest team isn’t in the World Series
Jack Harris
Why this story stuck with me: There’s nothing that replaces the access you get of covering a team on an everyday basis, and there’s no time that reporting becomes more valuable than in the wake of a disappointing postseason loss like the Dodgers had this year. This story was able to go deep on context about why the Dodgers lost, where their playoff series against the San Diego Padres went wrong and what it means for the future of the club. It was the encapsulation of a season of coverage, and hopefully provided some insight into why the team fell short of the World Series.
Limón Romero: What a wild first season for Jack as our lead Dodgers beat reporter. His look at Freddie Freeman finally feeling at home with the Dodgers and the secret to Dodger stars’ success at the plate were memorable. But his greatest gift to readers was a detailed breakdown explaining how exactly a team that won 111 regular-season games washed out of the playoffs so early.
12
Appreciation: USC alumni game ironman Jay Jaffe embodied the spirit of legendary coach Rod Dedeaux
Steve Henson
Why this story stuck with me: The story I enjoyed writing the most was the only appreciation I’ve written — and I never had the pleasure of meeting the subject, former USC baseball player and longtime L.A. lawyer Jay Jaffe. Reconstructing his life and impact on others through the memories of his friends and loved ones was a delight. Bill Dwyre emailed me after the story ran to say, “I wish I’d known Jaffe.” Same here.
Limón Romero: Steve showed a knack for finding unique stories at Angel and Dodger stadiums. He explained why the Angels resumed their cowboy hat celebration rooted in the team’s 2002 World Series title and didn’t miss the decision to bench closer Craig Kimbrel on the same day Alberto Pujols hit his 700th home run. But the biggest news he covered in 2022 was Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian penal colony.
13
Blame Andrew Friedman’s roster construction, pitcher strategy for Dodgers collapse
Dylan Hernández
Why this story stuck with me: There’s nothing like playoff baseball — or covering it. As a writer, you’re sometimes afforded the opportunity to chronicle the home team’s triumph. More often, your responsibility is to explain how and why the team failed.
Limón Romero: Before a thrilling World Cup final played out in Qatar, LAFC won one of the best MLS Cup showdowns in league history. Dylan put the championship match in perspective, capturing LAFC’s euphoria after numerous twists and turns. He also joined The Times staff bidding farewell to Vin Scully, delivering an appreciation of his humor. But his most memorable commentary was his quick assessment of who and what was to blame for the Dodgers’ playoff series loss to the Padres.
14
Caleb Williams Inc: How one family and a PR firm helped a USC QB build an NIL empire
Ryan Kartje
Why this story stuck with me: As college football entered a new era last summer, I was struck by the sophisticated approach that USC’s star quarterback, Caleb Williams, took to name, image and likeness — and the team that helped get it done. The fact that he won the Heisman Trophy after putting together such a unique portfolio only proves he was plenty worth the investment.
Limón Romero: While introducing readers to the roots of Lincoln Riley’s Air Raid offense, Ryan also gave us a glimpse into Mike Leach’s formidable role jumpstarting Riley’s career. Ryan took us through every step of Williams’ remarkable first season at USC, from an inside look at Williams’ approach to his physical development and formidable NIL portfolio to coverage of his Heisman Trophy victory.
15
Rams come up big when it counts, come back to beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Gary Klein
Why this story stuck with me: Huge event. On deadline. With contributions throughout the run-up and day of from great colleagues who met the moment.
Limón Romero: Gary used every bit of insight gleamed during a seemingly endless array of practices, interview sessions and games to chronicle the vindication of the Rams’ bold choice to go all-in to win the Super Bowl. He followed that with a look at how Sean McVay grappled with his time-consuming job as he was about to get married. As the Rams retooled their roster, Gary introduced readers to the unique text message that helped the team land Barry Wagner.
16
‘I am a nobody’: Meet the Minnesota fan who signaled USC’s Big Ten move months ago
J. Brady McCollough
Why this story stuck with me: I like this one because Greg Flugaur is the classic Everyman becomes extraordinary story. And because college conference realignment brings out the crazy in folks, and Flugaur’s obsession with Big Ten expansion brought that out perfectly.
Limón Romero: Brady’s profile of Flugaur connected with readers, in part, because he took the super fan’s life story seriously. He was equally thoughtful chronicling Kirk Herbstreit’s health issues and ambitious move to calling NFL games. And his appreciation of Mike Leach following the coach’s unexpected death was moving.
17
Our three-part series on key Chargers raised in Florida
Jeff Miller
Why this story stuck out to me: What I loved about this series featuring J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack and Derwin James was getting to meet the parents of these three Chargers. You can learn an awful lot about someone by delving into the very origin of their existence.
Limón Romero: Every installment of Jeff’s series about the Chargers’ Florida-bred trio featured never previously reported details. He has continued a steady wave of unique stories about the playoff-bound Chargers, sharing surprise team leader Austin Ekeler’s difficult and inspiring journey to the NFL.
18
‘Fly is fly’: Inside the WNBA’s thriving fashion scene
Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Why this story stuck with me: I loved working on this story because it’s not just a behind-the-scenes look at how top WNBA stars picked their pre-game fits. Every outfit was about defying gender norms, expressing yourself, the business of a free hoodie and, like it does for so many issues, how the WNBA lives at the intersection of it all. The cherry on top was getting to hold Jewell Loyd’s Dior Air Jordans, some of the most coveted sneakers in the world.
Limón Romero: Thuc Nhi is one of our most versatile storytellers who played a big role in covering the stunning USC and UCLA jump to the Big Ten. She kicked off the year reporting on racial strife within the UCLA gymnastics program that eventually led to the head coach’s departure. More recently, she highlighted the challenges Brittney Griner is likely to face after being detained for months in Russia.
19
Why has USC forgotten Charles White? Haunted Heisman winner hopes relationship heals
Bill Plaschke
Why this story stuck with me: I was saddened by this tale of a dementia-stricken former USC Heisman Trophy winner who continuously loved his Trojans even as they had forgotten him. But I was honored to bring his previously untold condition to life and shine a light on a struggling hero who deserved to hear at least one more ovation.
Limón Romero: Plaschke spent 2022 asking pointed questions on behalf of readers and holding the most powerful sports leaders in Los Angeles accountable, landing the most extensive interview with Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss about the team’s struggles, calling out Mater Dei and coach Bruce Rollinson for failing to share any information about an investigation into hazing within the football program and repeatedly demanding the Dodgers remove Trevor Bauer from the roster by any means necessary. Bill’s most moving column was also his most personal — his farewell to his dear friend Andrew Ladores.
20
Amy’s story: After escaping domestic violence, sportswriter’s ex-wife speaks out to help others
Bill Shaikin
Why this story stuck with me: Unfortunately, domestic violence is too often portrayed as a “he said, she said” story. This story had the rare combination of lots of evidence — text messages, emails, voice mails, photos, videos and court documents — an unusually thoughtful judge, and a courageous victim with a mission to help others. It’s not a baseball story as much as it is a human story with a baseball backdrop.
Limón Romero: Bill took great care sharing Amy Kaufman’s story with readers, providing great insight into the battles women face when grappling with the process of reporting an abusive relationship. He also broke one of the biggest stories in Orange County politics in 2022, first reporting the state attorney asked a court to delay a decision on a $320-million Angel Stadium land deal due to a corruption investigation. The details of an FBI investigation led to the resignation of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu. Bill helped explain key details of the land deal and covered the Angels’ decision to call off the transaction.
21
Joseluis Rincon discovered how to cope: ‘Running was my therapy’
Eric Sondheimer
Why this story stuck with me: When you cover high school sports for more than 40 years and it has changed so much, it’s great to have a chance to go back to the beginning and discover not much has changed. That’s what I found going to the City Section cross country prelims and finding a runner running for the love of the sport and not to get a scholarship. Telling the story of how Joseluis Rincon of Monroe used running to help his mental health and leave behind memories of his mother and father separating was inspiring to me and made me remember that high school sports is mostly about individuals enjoying their days with friends, teammates, coaches and learning life lessons.
Limón Romero: Eric has an unmatched grasp of the Southern California high school sports scene that he showcases every week in the Prep Rally newsletter. In addition to sharing remarkable stories, he also has a passion for food. One of his more surprising and helpful efforts this year was a guide to the best barbecue restaurants near high school football stadiums.
22
The Big Fail: Inside the Lakers’ most disappointing season in franchise history
Broderick Turner
Why this story stuck with me: It is rare to be asked to do a deep dive on a horrible Lakers season, but this was that opportunity. Hopefully being able to examine how the troublesome 2021-22 season unfolded allowed our readers to get more insight into how the Lakers crumbled.
Limón Romero: Hundreds of NBA coaches and players have shared their stories with Broderick — better known as B.T. — through the years, giving him unique insight into what is really happening inside the league’s locker rooms. Those relationships were the backbone of the “The Big Fail,” our look at how and why the Lakers plummeted last season despite featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He opened this season speaking with Davis about his “street clothes” nickname and his ultimately futile push to avoid injuries.
23
Shohei Ohtani flirts with no-hitter in Angels’ win over Athletics
Sarah Valenzuela
Why this story stuck with me: This was the most exciting game that I had the privilege of attending this year. It wasn’t a no-hitter, but it was so close that every time I reread this, I get goosebumps remembering what Angel Stadium felt like that night.
Limón Romero: Sarah joined us midway through the Angels’ season and immediately set to work chronicling Ohtani’s remarkable second season as a two-way star and his future. The Angels endured a lot of losses, a change in manager and ties to federal corruption scandal, making her profile of Ashley and David Eckstein a delightful change of pace for a frustrated fan base.
24
Meet the Savannah Bananas, who’ve captivated fans and MLB. ‘We exist to make baseball fun’
The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America.
David Wharton
Why this story stuck with me: What started out as a fairly dry piece — a history of baseball rule changes — turned into a chaotic weekend, meeting up with the Savannah Bananas on the Kansas City stop of their national barnstorming tour. Mark Potts came along to shoot great video, and Alison Sneag did an awesome job orchestrating a multi-story package that was fun and got a ton of response.
Limón Romero: In addition to the delightful introduction to the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball, David chronicled star Sean White’s push for one last Olympic medal and offered a haunting look at the conditions Brittney Griner likely faced in a penal colony. One of my favorite pieces, though, was his personal story about taking up fencing late in life and learning it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
25
Austin Reaves: His rise from Arkansas farm to Lakers fame
Dan Woike
Why this story stuck with me: On my last day in Arkansas, I went to visit Austin Reaves on his childhood farm with no real idea of how uncomfortable he would be there. His allergies were awful, the cows circling around him while he got uncomfortable and his mom cackled in their ATV. It was a scene I’ll never forget and it’s why we decided to put it at the top of the story.
Limón Romero: In addition to his wonderful look at Reaves’ roots, Dan was the co-author of our inside look at the Lakers’ big fail last season and has led coverage of the team’s ongoing struggles. One of his most memorable stories was a look at first-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s efforts to escape violence and his ongoing battle with PTSD.