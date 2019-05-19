Warriors rally in second half to beat Trail Blazers for a 3-0 series lead

The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t shoot in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, nor close out Game 2, but two hours before Game 3 on Saturday, their most important home game in nearly two decades, their coach felt confident in what he would receive from his players.
“There’s not going to be a letdown,” Portland’s Terry Stotts said, and his statement was based on experience.
These were the Trail Blazers that bounced back from an embarrassing first-round playoff sweep last year to win 53 games. That lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg three weeks before the end of the regular season yet won two playoff series, anyway. That faced elimination in the second round, only to win two games, including a Game 7 on the road, to advance to the franchise’s first West finals in 19 years.
Up to this point, the Trail Blazers have been the NBA’s most indefatigable team.
Now they might be the next to be eliminated.
Portland’s 18-point, second-half lead evaporated and their window of opportunity in their playoff series against top-seeded Golden State has been nearly closed following the Warriors’ 110-99 victory at Moda Center.
Golden State leads the series 3-0. They have overcome deficits of 17 and 18 points to win the last two games and Portland’s tireless push this season appears to have led to dead legs.
The Warriors “have played in a lot of big games and we’ve been down in many games by pretty big margins,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Our guys know we have an excellent defensive team and have some explosive scorers.”
Most importantly in Game 3 they had Draymond Green, who made every play in sparking a comeback.
“He was like a wrecking ball out there,” Kerr said. “Destroying everything in his path.”
Green scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 12 assists and affected the game in ways that went beyond the box score. When young Warriors center Jordan Bell clanged a transition dunk off the rim, Green locked eyes with him during the next dead ball and directed him to shake it off. It was an apt display on a night when the Warriors essentially shrugged off a poor start and finished on a tear.
The only time Green erred came 25 minutes after the final buzzer, when he sat in front of a microphone at the postgame dais only to have ear-splitting feedback fill the interview room.
“Obviously I’m one of the leaders on the team,” Green said. “My teammates always tell me we follow your body language. … We came out swinging in the third quarter and it changed the game.”