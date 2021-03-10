Dodgers Dugout: Dave Roberts speaks out on violence against Asian Americans

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and Dave Roberts has spoken.

Heatbroken by rising cases of violence against Asian Americans, Roberts sent an email to the Dodgers organization that read:

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

To All of My Teammates:

Advertisement

Over the past year, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans and the Pacific Islander community. In recent months, those attacks have intensified and have targeted the elderly in California and New York – such bullying is cowardice.

Unfortunately, anti-Asian sentiment is a part of American history (see 1880s, 1940s, or the 1980s as examples) and it has resurfaced again during the pandemic as some seem to blame the world’s problems on one ethnic group. To blame Asian Americans at all for the global pandemic is just plain wrong.

I am thankful that Major League Baseball has issued a statement condemning the recent crimes. I am also proud that the Dodgers organization, with its forward-thinking ways, has transformed its work environment by establishing better ways for all employees to be heard, and as a result, I write this letter today. After speaking with Dodger leadership, the entire organization fully supports this view.

Besides Jackie Robinson, the Dodgers have a legacy of being first when it comes to Asian-born players making their Major League debuts like Hideo Nomo (Japan), Chan-Ho Park (Korea), and Chin-Feng Chen (Taiwan). In addition, the Dodgers have had more players of Asian ancestry than any other Major League Baseball team. Of course, we have an extremely diverse fan base helped fueled by the largest Asian American population in the United States. Dodger Stadium has always been a common ground for all.

Advertisement

Many of you know that I was born in Okinawa, Japan and my mother is Japanese. I am proud to stand with my Asian American coworkers, the community, and all others who support an inclusive and open-minded society. #StopAsianHate

Sincerely,

Dave Roberts

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

This is Roberts at his finest, being a leader of the team. We can debate his managerial skills all day, but we can’t debate his commitment to the Dodgers and the ideals that make the country great.

David Price is back

One of the reason the Trevor Bauer signing was puzzling was the fact the Dodgers were already loaded with starting pitching. Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, David Price, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin. All these guys want to start. Who wants to set aside their ego and competitiveness to go to the bullpen? Turns out, Price is OK with it.

“Right before we signed Trevor, I reached out to Andrew and said if it happens, I’m willing to do whatever you guys need me to do,” Price said Monday. “It’s not a problem for me. Just keep me in the loop and let me know, and I’ll be ready for whatever.”

Advertisement

Price pitched a scoreless inning during an exhibition game Monday, and hit 94-mph on the radar gun, a great sign that he could be the David Price of old and not have much rust from sitting out last season.

“I was a little … I was more encouraged,” Roberts said. “I didn’t know what to expect as far as the gun readings, but to see a couple of those, I think it might have been a bit of a surprise to him, too. But the ball came out well. He located and commanded it. It was a really good day for David, and I’m excited for him.”

Spring training stats

After multiple requests, here are some spring training hitting stats, through Tuesday:

Matt Beaty, .429 (6 for 14)

Advertisement

Gavin Lux, .429 (6 for 14)

Sheldon Neuse, .385 (5 for 13)

Corey Seager, .385 (5 for 13, 1 homer)

DJ Peters, .364 (4 for 11, 2 homers)

Advertisement

Mookie Betts, .333 (4 for 12)

Zach McKinstry, .333 (4 for 12)

Will Smith, .333 (4 for 12)

Matt Davidson, .300 (3 for 10, 1 homer)

Advertisement

Chris Taylor, .300 (3 for 10, 2 homers)

Justin Turner, .250 (3 for 12)

Edwin Rios, .222 (2 for 9)

AJ Pollock, .143 (2 for 14)

Advertisement

Austin Barnes, .125 (1 for 8)

Max Muncy, .100 (1 for 10)

And finally

Dave Stewart discusses his early days with the Dodgers and how they turned him from a catcher into a pitcher. Watch it here.

Until next time... Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .