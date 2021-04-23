Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Here are your high school football scores.
Friday’s results
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Mendez 22, Marquez 14
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Arleta 40, Verdugo Hills 14
North Hollywood 50, Sun Valley Poly 0
EASTERN LEAGUE
Huntington Park 21, Bell 7
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Hawkins 14, Santee 12
MARINE LEAGUE
San Pedro 64, Wilmington Banning 19
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Canoga Park 29, San Fernando 28
Reseda 26, Sylmar 7
WEST VALLEY LEAGUE
Birmingham 66, Taft 0
Cleveland 34, Chatsworth 13
Granada Hills 46, El Camino Real 11
WESTERN LEAGUE
Fairfax 20, Los Angeles Hamilton 19
Venice 23. Westchester 14
NONLEAGUE
Angelou 14, Panorama 8
Granada Hills Kennedy 48, South East 12
Lincoln 42, Legacy 8
Saturday’s schedule
EASTERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Maywood CES, 12 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Garfield at Palisades, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s results
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Chavez 30, Grant 22
NONLEAGUE
Carson 34, Crenshaw 12
NEXT WEEK
Thursday, April 29
COLISEUM LEAGUE
Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 30
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Marquez at Mendez, 7 p.m.
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Grant at Arleta, 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Monroe, 3 p.m.
EASTERN LEAGUE
Schedule TBA
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Jefferson at Santee, 4 p.m.
MARINE LEAGUE
Carson at San Pedro, 6 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Narbonne, 6 p.m.
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Marshall at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Reseda at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Sylmar at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
WEST VALLEY LEAGUE
Birmingham at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Taft, 7 p.m.
WESTERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Hamilton at Venice, 6 p.m.
Palisades at Westchester, 6 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Angelou at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Dymally, 4 p.m.
Manual Arts at Fairfax, 6 p.m.
North Hollywood at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Panorama, 6 p.m.
Scores and schedules compiled by Eric Maddy and calpreps.com
