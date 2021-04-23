Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Hi, and welcome to Prep Rally.

Here are your high school football scores.

Friday’s results

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mendez 22, Marquez 14

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Arleta 40, Verdugo Hills 14

North Hollywood 50, Sun Valley Poly 0

EASTERN LEAGUE

Huntington Park 21, Bell 7

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Hawkins 14, Santee 12

MARINE LEAGUE

San Pedro 64, Wilmington Banning 19

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Canoga Park 29, San Fernando 28

Reseda 26, Sylmar 7

WEST VALLEY LEAGUE

Birmingham 66, Taft 0

Cleveland 34, Chatsworth 13

Granada Hills 46, El Camino Real 11

WESTERN LEAGUE

Fairfax 20, Los Angeles Hamilton 19

Venice 23. Westchester 14

NONLEAGUE

Angelou 14, Panorama 8

Granada Hills Kennedy 48, South East 12

Lincoln 42, Legacy 8

Saturday’s schedule

EASTERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Maywood CES, 12 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Garfield at Palisades, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s results

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Chavez 30, Grant 22

NONLEAGUE

Carson 34, Crenshaw 12

NEXT WEEK

Thursday, April 29

COLISEUM LEAGUE

Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Marquez at Mendez, 7 p.m.

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Grant at Arleta, 4 p.m.

Sun Valley Poly at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Monroe, 3 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Schedule TBA

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Jefferson at Santee, 4 p.m.

MARINE LEAGUE

Carson at San Pedro, 6 p.m.

Wilmington Banning at Narbonne, 6 p.m.

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Marshall at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Reseda at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Sylmar at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

WEST VALLEY LEAGUE

Birmingham at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Taft, 7 p.m.

WESTERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Hamilton at Venice, 6 p.m.

Palisades at Westchester, 6 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Angelou at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Dymally, 4 p.m.

Manual Arts at Fairfax, 6 p.m.

North Hollywood at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Panorama, 6 p.m.

Scores and schedules compiled by Eric Maddy and calpreps.com

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

