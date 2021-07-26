Prep Rally: The best high school receivers and tight ends in Southern California

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. High school football workouts begin this week. Let’s continue our early look at top players in Southern California with the focus on receivers and tight ends.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

T-Mac stands out

Receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Servite. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

There’s no debate about the No. 1 receiver in Southern California. That’s how much respect Tetairoa McMillan, otherwise known as T-Mac, has earned catching passes for Servite. At 6 feet 4, 185 pounds, with the athleticism to make 36 kills in a volleyball match, he’s the biggest challenge for any cornerback. Mater Dei picked up six pass interference penalties trying to slow him down in the spring.

Advertisement

🚨 School Record 🚨



Tetairoa McMillan ‘22 ties Servite’s record for most kills in a match with 36. He now shares the record with Madison Hayden ‘12 (Stanford). @ocvarsity @SteveFryer @latsondheimer @ocboysvball @OCSportsZone @C_Morrissette pic.twitter.com/nYq0Ftv4XU — Servite Volleyball (@ServiteVB) May 30, 2021

Kevin Green of Bishop Alemany is a USC commit who’s in his fourth season as a varsity standout. Larry Turner-Gooden, a St. Bernard transfer, joins Green at Alemany. Makai Lemon of Los Alamitos and Mikey Matthews of Mission Viejo are terrific juniors who don’t drop passes. CJ Williams of Mater Dei is set to be the Monarchs’ senior passing standout.

Braden Pegan of San Juan Hills is a physical, aggressive UCLA commit. JT Thompson of Harvard-Westlake is a 47-foot triple jumper. Jacoby Kelly of Loyola and Chedon James of St. John Bosco are coming off strong spring performances. Eric Denham of Corona Centennial was tough to stop all summer. Sophomore Chase Farrell of Oaks Christian has been explosive this summer, as has Culver City junior Ethan Harris. Juniors Jordan Ross of Garden Grove Pacifica and Matthew Morrell of Cypress are athletes to watch. Two-way standout Jake East of Agoura catches passes anywhere.

Baby Gronk does it again. Matayo Uiagalelei. Sophomore. Bosco 14-7. pic.twitter.com/9Xef6MoL3H — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 18, 2021

For tight end, the spring player of the year was Matayo Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco, and there’s every indication to believe the 6-5, 260-pound junior will be better than ever this fall. Cody Hoffman, a two-sport standout at Channel Islands, had an impressive spring season catching passes. Keyan Burnett of Servite is a big-time recruit who can’t be overlooked.

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

Bryce Young in demand

Former Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is in demand at Alabama. (Mark Boster/For the Times)

During a speech at the Texas High School Coaches Assn. convention, Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed that former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young has been taking advantage of new NIL rules.

Advertisement

Set to start for Alabama, Young is much in demand.

“Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet,” Saban said.

Here’s the story from J. Brady McCollough.

City Section begins practices

Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson was hired in 2019 but will finally coach his first game next month. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

In December 2019, former USC and Dorsey High running back Stafon Johnson was hired as football coach at his high school alma mater. Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, he’s yet to coach in a game.

It does appear that Johnson is finally ready to make his Dorsey head coaching debut. “Yeah, we’re going to have a football team this year,” he said last week.

Dorsey is up to more than 40 varsity players going into the start of practice on Monday. “I’m expecting more to come out once school starts,” Johnson said.

Dorsey was one of 16 City Section teams that opted out of playing football last spring. Most of those schools will resume their programs but there are others continuing to struggle.

Advertisement

Here’s a report on the Dons.

Here’s a story on the obstacles LAUSD athletes continue to face.

Venice focusing on defense

Venice football coach Angelo Gasca on his electric bike last spring. He likes his defense this fall. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Angelo Gasca begins his 22nd season as head football coach at Venice on Monday. He always has been known for producing high-powered offenses and effective quarterbacks, including the likes of the Diamont brothers, Luca and Zander, J.P. Losman and last spring’s starter, Sam Vaulton.

Advertisement

So what in the world is happening to Gasca when he’s raving about the potential of his team’s defense? Not playing good defense always has forced the offense to try to overcome defensive deficiencies.

But Gasca says, “We’re going to have an excellent defense for the second year in a row.”

Here’s the link to a look at the Gondoliers.

Agoura QB makes progress

Ty Dieffenbach of Agoura was thrust into a starting quarterback role during the spring with little experience and little time to learn how to play the position after being a receiver. Now that he’s had an off season, the 6-foot-4 Dieffenbach could be ready to take a major jump.

Advertisement

“He’s made a huge step,” coach Dustin Croick said.

Dieffenbach passed for 867 yards and nine touchdowns during the six-game spring season. He’s got his top receiver back in Jake East, so watch out for the improvement he might make this fall.

Carlos Rivera returns

Birmingham two-way line starter Carlos Rivera is ready for his senior year after a broken collarbone sidelined him in the first game last spring. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

At 6 feet 3, 285 pounds and starting for the fourth consecutive season on varsity, Carlos Rivera of Birmingham is ready to cause lots of problems for the opposition as he plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

Advertisement

He’s motivated because, after waiting months to finally get the clearance to play because of COVID-19 restrictions, he broke his collarbone in the first six minutes of the opening spring game, ending his season. He had surgery, and there’s a big scar below his shoulder to prove it.

“I was sad, but I’ve been waiting for the comeback,” he said.

Here’s the link to look at Rivera’s comeback.

Kayvon coming to Hollywood

USC QB Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Advertisement

The star of Tuesday’s Pac-12 football media day in Hollywood should be former Oaks Christian and Dorsey defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the standout Oregon defensive player who could be one of the top five players taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

Thibodeaux is always a good interviewee and it will be fun watching him hold court.

There’s other players from Southern California who will represent their schools, include Cal’s Chase Garbers (Corona del Mar), Arizona’s Anthony Pandy (Narbonne), ASU’s Jayden Daniels (Cajon), Stanford’s Michael Wilson (Chaminade), USC’s Drake London (Moorpark) and Washington’s Trent McDuffie (St. John Bosco)

World champion wrestler

Katie Gomez of Birmingham High won the U16 Cadet freestyle world championship in wrestling in Budapest, Hungary. (Randy Miller)

Advertisement

Katie Gomez, one of the City Section’s top female wrestlers from Lake Balboa Birmingham, will have quite a story to tell when friends and teachers ask, “What did you do on your summer vacation?”

Gomez won the U16 Cadet freestyle world championship for 53 kilos (116.8 pounds) by defeating her Russian opponent 10-0 on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. She earlier scored victories over opponents from Hungary, India and Turkey.

“It was an amazing experience,” Gomez said.

“She’s really explosive and fast,” Birmingham coach Jimmy Mederios said of the two-time City individual champion. “She has a lot of offensive weapons. She can do a multitude of moves.”

Advertisement

Future golf star

Alexis Faieta of Tujunga won the Optimist International Junior Golf championship for 13-14 division in Florida. (Tina K VaLant



)

The next top girls’ high school golfer from Southern California could be Alexis Faieta of Tujunga. She won the Optimist International Junior Golf championship in the girls’ 13-14 age group in Florida, leading from start to finish. She finished two-over-par.

Faieta is scheduled to begin classes next month at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame for her freshman year.

JuJu Watkins leaves Windward

Juju Watkins has left Windward for Sierra Canyon. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

When the nation’s top girls’ basketball player from the class of 2023 switches high schools, it’s big news.

So understand what the impact will be with Juju Watkins leaving Windward for Sierra Canyon.

“It means we got a lot better,” Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki said.

Watkins was The Times’ player of the year as a freshman. Sierra Canyon had two top freshmen play this past season. Combine them with Watkins and now the Trailblazers have to be a threat to Corona Centennial for the Open Division title next season.

Advertisement

Wow. She’s better as a 15-year-old than she was as a 14-year-year freshman and player of the year. Juju Watkins of Windward. Wait until she’s a senior. pic.twitter.com/4ShDitgtG5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2021

His mother was born in Japan. His grandmother lives about an hour from Tokyo.

So first-time Olympic water polo player Johnny Hooper, who holds dual citizenship in the United States and Japan and graduated from Harvard-Westlake, was excited about the opportunity to represent the U.S before family and friends at the Tokyo Games.

But with Japan in a state of emergency and no spectators allowed because of COVID-19, Hooper, an attacker, is prepared to compete with them watching from home when the U.S. opens play Sunday against Japan.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to a profile on Hooper.

Notes . . .

Elene Torres of Santa Ana Foothill, one of the top girls’ lacrosse players in the Southern Section, has committed to Villanova. . . .

Running back Derek Boyd, who started playing for Canoga Park, then transferred to Oaks Christian, is now at Lawndale for his senior year. . . .

Burbank Providence basketball coach Brandon Lincoln has resigned to become the athletic director at Pasadena La Salle under new principal Jamal Adams, the former Loyola basketball coach. . . .

Advertisement

St. Paul has hired Patrick Roy as its basketball coach. Roy spent 25 years as head coach at Inglewood. . . .

Mikey Williams, who was a high school basketball player at San Ysidro near San Diego until he left town, is trying to make money off NIL and his 3.2 million Instagram followers by signing with an agency group. He won’t be able to play high school basketball team but he can play for a club program. . . .

The Trinity League football media day is back. It will take place Aug. 6 in Long Beach. It was a big hit when last held in 2019. . . .

COVID-19 issues have not gone away. Lakewood has closed down its campus until Aug. 9 after several students tested positive during summer school. Athletes and coaches are scrambling to find alternative sites and get tested so they can begin preseason workouts as scheduled. . . .

Advertisement

Saugus won the HBeach passing tourney. QB Brady Welch led the way. Sebastian Dallaire, Jacob Faraldo, Khai Ky-Yeith, AJ Goodman were standouts at WR. On defense, linebacker Blake Zimmerman, defensive back Braden Salazar, and defensive back Vinny Gallagher all played well. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 24, 2021

Saugus won the Huntington Beach seven-on-seven tournament championship, defeating El Modena in the final. Downey won the Arroyo tournament. . . .

Former Simi Valley Grace Brethren football coach Josh Henderson is new head coach at Immanuel Christian in Reedley.

Lacrosse honors

USA Lacrosse has honored the top high school players for boys and girls.

Advertisement

Here’s the link for boys’ honors.

Here’s the link for girls’ honors.

From the archives: Katie Lou Samuelson

Katie Lou Samuelson was one of the all-time great girls’ basketball players from California. She graduated from Santa Ana Mater Dei, starred at UCONN and was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2019 WNBA draft.

She was scheduled represent the United States in the three on three competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo until she had to pull out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

She once made 10 threes and scored 41 points in a 2014 basketball games in Arizona.

“I love the pressure. Nothing fazes me,” she said.

Here’s video when she was the Gatorade player of the year in 2014-15.

Here’s a story from 2015 when she was The Times’ player of the year.

Advertisement

Recommendations

From Texashsfootball, a column on the impact positive thinking can have.

From EdSource, a story on California cutting the number of tests teachers must take to earn credentials, which could lead to more teacher/coaches.

From the Las Vegas Sun, a story on a Las Vegas High coach getting the opportunity to spend three weeks at an NFL camp with as a Bill Wash Coaching Fellow.

From the New York Times, a story on COVID-19 disrupting basketball tournament.

Advertisement

Tweets you might have missed

Good news for high school football. A spokeswoman for Riddell said reconditioning for helmets is on schedule and equipment should be returned to Los Angeles schools "within their requested timeframe." One potential problem resolved. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 19, 2021

OTE (Overtime Elite) announce that Tudor Somacescu has signed with the new league and will be part of its inaugural season this September. The 6-2 point guard from Romania is one of the top European prospects. He attended Sierra Canyon this past year. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 20, 2021

If you want a good feel who will be good in prep football this fall based on performance, here's all-Trinity League from last spring. Look at the underclassmen. They've proven they're good. pic.twitter.com/NK0jnXJyvn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2021

Advertisement

There's trouble brewing for high school sports teams planning trips around the country for games, especially unvaccinated. If you think schools are going to risk liability, good luck. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2021

Arlis Boardingham is ready for his senior year at Birmingham. Stayed for four years. Has offers from Notre Dame, Texas, ASU. pic.twitter.com/gn5ig9yKQB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 21, 2021

There’s another Fauria set to play football at Crespi. Quarterback Tristan Fauria will be sophomore. Father Quinn was fullback for Celts. Nephew of former NFL tight end Christian Fauria. Also related to another TE Joseph Fauria. Came from Alemany. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2021

Sophomore Arvin Khosravy of Chaminade has won the the 16U Greco Roman USA championship in 152-pound division in Fargo, N.D. Sisters Brianna and Emilie Gonzalez of Arroyo were Junior 16U national champs at at 100 pounds. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 22, 2021

Advertisement

Chaminade's Arvin Khosravy is National Champion! Arvin represented CA team the past 2 days in Fargo, ND. The best 16 yrs old and under 152lb greco-roman wrestlers from all over the U.S. tried to stop Arvin. Arvin beat wrestlers from PA, Iowa, Ohio, Washinton to win. Congrats! https://t.co/vKvRrmsG5d pic.twitter.com/bSDCkVRvGo — Chaminade Wrestling (@NADEWRESTLING) July 22, 2021

This is the season sportswriters have been waiting for. National rule make it clear that numbers on football jerseys MUST BE VISIBLE! pic.twitter.com/drTKbcSJd1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 23, 2021

Long Beach Millikan's new track and field facility. https://t.co/3t7liiI8vp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 23, 2021

Lots of SoCal players announced by USA baseball as part of the 16U-17U national team development program. pic.twitter.com/ps6CaeXiND — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 23, 2021

Advertisement

Kennedy’s Ryan Avalos on target. pic.twitter.com/mlZgAbuyDd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 24, 2021

Team WhyNot, coached by Reggie Morris Jr., wins 16U EYBL Peach Jam final. Jared McCain (Corona Centennial) 25 points. Tyler Rolison (St. Bernard) 20 points, Dusty Stromer (SO Notre Dame) 13, Kylan Boswell (Corona Centennial) 11. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 26, 2021