Birmingham lineman Carlos Rivera is ready to cause havoc in City Section

At 6 feet 3, 285 pounds and starting for the fourth consecutive season on varsity, Carlos Rivera of Birmingham is ready to cause lots of problems for the opposition as he plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

He’s extremely motivated because, after waiting months to finally get the clearance to play because of COVID-19 restrictions, he broke his collarbone in the first six minutes of the opening spring game, ending his season. He had surgery, and there’s a big surgical scar below his shoulder to prove it.

“I was sad, but I’ve been waiting for the comeback,” he said.

He has been spending hours lifting weights in an attempt to reach 100% health in time for the start of practices next week.

Advertisement

The combination of Rivera inside and Arlis Boardingham at defensive end will give the Patriots a formidable defensive line duo.

Rivera also will be valuable as a blocker because Birmingham must break in a new quarterback. Transfers from San Fernando and Palisades are competing for the starting position.

