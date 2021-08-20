Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
TOP 25 RESULTS
#1 St. John Bosco 35, Miami (Fla.) Central 12
#4 Sierra Canyon 40, JSerra 14
Highland (Utah) Lone Peak 31, #6 Alemany 24
#7 Norco 42, #15 Vista Murrieta 26
#8 Santa Margarita 38, San Juan Hills 14
#9 Los Alamitos 65, Bakersfield 18
Orange Lutheran 31, #11 Gardena Serra 20
#22 Chaminade 48, #12 Oaks Christian 17
#13 San Clemente 38, Oceanside 0
#14 Mission Viejo 44, Apple Valley 21
#17 Inglewood 29, #23 Loyola 26
Upland 13, #20 La Habra 0
#24 Warren 53, Long Beach Wilson 0
————
Friday’s results
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Chavez 8, San Fernando 6
Fairfax 19, Westchester 7
Granada Hills 40, Arleta 8
Huntington Park 54, Rivera 0
Los Angeles Hamilton 27, Narbonne 14
Los Angeles Roosevelt 46, Maywood CES 8
Palisades 39, Cleveland 0
Panorama 54, Roybal 6
South East 30. Jefferson 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Agoura 43, Channel Islands 0
Aliso Niguel 28, Huntington Beach 20
Arcadia 43, Marina 25
Ayala 21. Chino Hills 20
Baldwin Park 48, Nogales 6
Bonita 34, La Serna 28 (OT)
Cajon 55, Carter 14
Camarillo 20, Hart 7
Campbell Hall 64, Trinity Classical Academy 24
Capistrano Valley Christian 34, Arrowhead Christian 20
Chaminade 48, Oaks Christian 17
Coachella Valley 68, Canyon Springs 28
Corona del Mar 36, Downey 20
Dominguez 26, Peninsula 7
Eastside 14, Riverside Prep 0
El Dorado 59, Diamond Bar 22
El Rancho 36, Don Lugo 0
El Toro 24, La Mirada 21
Elsinore 46, Vista del Lago 7
Etiwanda 20, Aquinas 6
Fillmore 56, El Monte 0
Foothill 40, Cypress 33
Fountain Valley 14, Placentia Valencia 6
Gabrielino 28, Glendale 6
Garden Grove Pacifica 48, Fullerton 14
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Harvard-Westlake 39, Heritage Christian 0
Hoover 64, Keppel 24
Indian Springs 34, Desert Hot Springs 8
Inglewood 29, Loyola 26
Katella 21, Laguna Hills 10
La Sierra 27, Nuview Bridge 0
Laguna Beach 54, Costa Mesa 13
Lakeside 32, Arlington 24
Los Altos 40, Hacienda Heights Wilson 6
Mira Costa 40, Paramount 6
Mission Viejo 44, Apple Valley 21
Monrovia 28, West Covina 26
Norco 42, Vista Murrieta 26
Nordhoff 34, Lompoc Cabrillo 6
Norte Vista 39. Hesperia 14
North Torrance 35, Segerstrom 7
Northview 54, La Puente 14
Oak Hills 40, Antelope Valley 0
Oak Park 22, Buena 21
Ocean View 8, Santa Ana Valley 0
Ontario 30, Jurupa Valley 6
Orange Lutheran 31, Gardena Serra 20
Oxnard 56, Quartz Hill 0
Palm Desert 33, Silverado 14
Paraclete 41, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Patriot 42, Rialto 8
Perris 28, Compton Centennial 8
Portola 35, Woodbridge 9
Rancho Mirage 12, Hemet 0
Riverside North 35, Grand Terrace 8
Riverside Poly 23, Hillcrest 17
Royal 7, Moorpark 3
San Dimas 32, Whittier 7
San Gabriel 44, Mountain View 0
San Gorgonio 39, Bloomington 8
San Marino 34, Norwalk 22
Santa Ana 48, Millikan 41
Santa Margarita 38, San Juan Hills 14
Saugus 35, Santa Barbara 0
Servite 54, Edison 14
Shadow Hills 35, Indio 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 47, Pasadena 38
Sierra Canyon 40, JSerra 14
Simi Valley 63, Burbank 19
St. Paul 41, Cerritos Valley Christian 14
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 40, Xavier Prep 26
Sunny Hills 41, Anaheim Canyon 12
Temecula Valley 57, Valley View 0
Thousand Oaks 10, Westlake 7
Troy 52, Bell Gardens 0
Tustin 35, Capistrano Valley 34 (OT)
Upland 13, La Habra 0
Victor Valley 7, Big Bear 6
Warren 53, Long Beach Wilson 0
Yorba Linda 26, Newport Harbor 14
Yucaipa 34, Palm Springs 28
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop Montgomery 42, Santee 6
Calabasas 20, Birmingham 13
Carlsbad 35, Great Oak 14
Cathedral 45, El Camino Real 0
Charter Oak 27, Santa Maria St. Joseph 13
Escondido Charter 55, Anza Hamilton 0
Garfield 41, Montebello 0
Hawkins 36, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Highland (Utah) Lone Peak 31, Alemany 24
Lincoln 37, South Pasadena 20
Los Alamitos 65, Bakersfield 18
Lompoc 48, Paso Robles 27
Mary Star 63, Los Angeles Marshall 0
Nipomo 21, Santa Ynez 16
Rosamond 62, Littlerock 3
San Clemente 38, Oceanside 0
San Luis Obispo Mission Prep 49, Brentwood 7
San Marcos 25, Morro Bay 14
San Marcos Mission Hills 24, Chaparral 13
Santa Paula 46, North Hollywood 0
St. John Bosco 35, Miami (Fla.) Central 12
Temescal Canyon 41, La Jolla Country Day 33
Tesoro 17, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 7
Vista 46, Paloma Valley 8
Scores compiled by Eric Maddy and Calpreps.com
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
