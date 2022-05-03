Dodgers Dugout: Examining the Trevor Bauer decision

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and we finally are nearing a conclusion to the Trevor Bauer saga.

In what I thought was turning into Major League Baseball’s version of “The NeverEnding Story,” a decision was reached Friday on the punishment for Trevor Bauer: He was suspended for 324 games, the equivalent of two full seasons. At this point, he would be eligible to be come back in late April 2024.

This takes him past his current contract with the Dodgers, which expires after the 2023 season, meaning the Dodgers will not have to pay the remainder of his contract if the suspension is upheld.

Bauer announced he will appeal. He said in a statement released Friday: “In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail.”

The appeal means that an arbitrator will examine the decision and MLB will have to prove that Bauer violated the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy and that the violation warranted suspension. The arbitrator can uphold the suspension, reduce the number of games or overturn the suspension entirely. Bauer is hoping for an expedited appeal.

There is a great Q&A by Bill Shaikin that will answer all your questions if you click here.

The Dodgers will save nearly $64 million by not paying Bauer for the rest of this season and all of next season, if the suspension is upheld.

The surprise news from the announcement Friday was that the Washington Post reported there was a third woman who came forward to discuss what she alleges Bauer did to her. She cooperated with MLB.

There were two main questions emailed to me by readers over the weekend.

What do I think about the suspension? In a case like this, when all the evidence isn’t public, how can anyone make an assessment? MLB has not released the results of its investigation, and Bauer has not said what MLB has told him. So it’s impossible for you, me or anyone to intelligently discuss whether the suspension and its length are justified.

Which brings us to the second question I received from about 200 people:

How can Bauer be suspended when he wasn’t charged with anything? I turned to Shaikin for his thoughts because he put it better than I could:

“It doesn’t matter if he was charged with a crime. What matters is, did he violate MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy? If he did, he can be suspended, even if not charged with a crime. There have been players suspended under this policy in the past who were never charged with a crime, including the Dodgers’ Julio Urías. This policy has been collectively negotiated, so the players union — which represents Bauer and every other player — has agreed players can be suspended if the league finds them in violation of the policy.

“Bauer has repeatedly pointed to the fact that the Los Angeles County district attorney did not charge him with a crime. This is true. But, in regard to the woman in this case or any other woman that has made claims against Bauer, MLB does not need to persuade a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. If the league finds evidence that a player violated its policy, even if the conduct is not criminal, the league can suspend the player.”

Here are the pertinent details from MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy from the previous collective bargaining agreement. The language for all of the new CBA has not been finalized. You can find the entire language here.

“Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association

(herein “the Parties”) desire to formulate a Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy and Program that:

— takes an absolute stand against domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse;

— protects the legal and procedural rights of Players;

— provides assistance to victims and families, especially information and referrals to available resources;

— recognizes that Players may also be the victims in intimate relationships;

— focuses on education and prevention, including training on this policy;

— utilizes the most effective methods and resources for therapeutic intervention for abusers and those abused; and

— allows for therapeutic programs for Players and for the imposition of appropriate discipline on Players.

I. Definitions.

Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any intimate relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. It occurs in heterosexual and same sex relationships and impacts individuals from all economic, educational, cultural, age, gender, racial, and religious demographics. Domestic violence includes, but is not limited to, physical or sexual violence, emotional and/or psychological intimidation, verbal violence, stalking, economic control, harassment, physical intimidation, or injury. Notwithstanding this definition, a single incident of abusive behavior in any intimate relationship, or a single incident of abusive behavior involving a female member of a Player’s family who is domiciled with him, may subject a Player to discipline under this Policy.

Sexual assault refers to a range of behaviors, including a completed nonconsensual sex act, an attempted nonconsensual sex act, and/or nonconsensual sexual contact.

Lack of consent is inferred when a person uses force, harassment, threat of force, threat of adverse personnel or disciplinary action, or other coercion, or when the victim is asleep, incapacitated, unconscious or legally incapable of consent.

Again, the rest of the policy can be found here.

So, now we wait for the appeal.

And now, the Giants

The Dodgers are 14-7, in first place in the National League West by percentage points over the 15-8 San Diego Padres. The Giants are in third at 14-8. Last season, the Giants beat the Dodgers 10 times, the Dodgers beat the Giants nine time. And that was important, because the Giants won the NL West by one game.

So every game between the teams this season will be important. The first two games against each other are tonight and Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Let’s take a look at how the teams match up so far this brief season:

Runs per game

Giants, 4.95 (1st in NL)

Dodgers, 4.86 (2nd)

Doubles

Dodgers, 30 (T13th)

Giants, 30 (T13th)

Triples

Dodgers, 4 (T3rd)

Giants, 1 (T12th)

Home runs

Giants, 24 (T3rd)

Dodgers, 21 (T7th)

Stolen bases

Dodgers, 16 (2nd)

Giants, 14 (3rd)

Batter walks

Dodgers, 82 (3rd)

Giants, 76 (7th)

Batter strikeouts

Dodgers, 170 (2nd fewest)

Giants, 196 (9th)

Batting average

Dodgers, .2373 (6th)

Giants, .2371 (7th)

OB%

Dodgers, .321 (6th)

Giants, .315 (8th)

SLG%

Dodgers, .384 (5th)

Giants, .379 (8th)

ERA

Dodgers, 2.33 (1st)

Giants, 3.06 (4th)

WHIP

Dodgers, 0.943 (1st)

Giants, 1.216 (7th)

Strikeouts per 9 IP

Dodgers, 9.5 (4th)

Giants, 9.0 (7th)

How are the Giants doing so well considering they lost Buster Posey to retirement? Well, Joc Pederson joined the team in the offseason and is batting .353 with six homers and 10 RBIs. He has been their best hitter so far this season. And Carlos Rodón, who pitches tonight, has given up only three runs and 11 hits in 23 innings.

New strikeout king

Clayton Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton to become the Dodgers’ all-time leader in strikeouts. A look at the top 10:

Clayton Kershaw, 2,700, 9.8 strikeouts per 9 IP

Don Sutton, 2,696, 6.4

Don Drysdale, 2,486, 6.5

Sandy Koufax, 2,396, 9.3

Dazzy Vance, 1,918, 6.3

Fernando Valenzuela, 1,759, 6.7

Orel Hershiser, 1,456, 6.0

Johnny Podres, 1,331, 5.9

Ramón Martínez, 1,314, 6.8

Bob Welch, 1,292, 6.4

Roster reduced

Teams had to reduce their roster from 28 players to 26 before today, and the Dodgers did so by sending Zach McKinstry to the minors and designating pitcher Carson Fulmer for assignment. Fulmer had been called up from the minors a couple of days ago and never appeared in a game.

The current 26-man roster:

Pitchers (14)

*Tyler Anderson

Phil Bickford

*Justin Bruihl

Walker Buehler

Tony Gonsolin

Brusdar Graterol

Daniel Hudson

Tommy Kahnle

*Clayton Kershaw

Craig Kimbrel

Reyes Moronta

Evan Phillips

*Julio Urías

*Alex Vesia

*-left-handed

Catchers (2)

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders (7)

Hanser Alberto

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Edwin Ríos

Justin Turner

Trea Turner

Outfielders (3)

Cody Bellinger

Mookie Betts

Chris Taylor

Kenta Maeda is still a funny guy

Kenta Maeda had a dry sense of humor when he was with the Dodgers. It remains intact with Minnesota. Maeda is currently rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery. On Friday, the Twins, riding a seven-game winning streak, were in Tampa, Fla., to take on the Rays. Maeda is rehabbing near Tampa, so he visited the team and remained in the dugout for the game. The Twins’ winning streak came to an end.

On Saturday, the Twins found the following message taped to the wall when they arrived in the dugout for that night’s game:

“I’m sorry for snapping the winning streak. I will not be in the dugout today. Kenta Maeda.”

The Twins won Saturday and Sunday, so the Maeda jinx is official.

These names seems familiar

A look at how players who were with the Dodgers last season are doing this season for other teams (through Sunday):

Matt Beaty, Padres, 30 at-bats, .067/.152/.133, -12 OPS+

Josiah Gray, Nationals, 3-2, 3.12 ERA, 26 IP, 20 hits, 14 walks, 31 K’s

Kenley Jansen, Braves, 3.00 ERA, 9 IP, 3 hits, 2 walks, 12 K’s, 6 saves

Joe Kelly, White Sox, on the IL

Corey Knebel, Phillies, 0-1, 1.29 ERA, 9.1 IP, 66 hits, 3 walks, 8 K’s, 4 saves

Billy McKinney, A’s, 46 at-bats, .109/.176/.196, 149 OPS+

Sheldon Neuse, A’s, 67 at-bats, .328/.400/.463, 164 OPS+

AJ Pollock, White Sox, 30 at-bats, .233/.250/.300, 63 OPS+

Albert Pujols, Cardinals, 34 at-bats, .265/.324/.471, 137 OPS+

Zach Reks, Rangers, 5 at-bats, .400/.400/.400, 141 OPS+

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals, 71 at-bats, .239/.267/.296, 70 OPS+

Dennis Santana, Rangers, 0-1, 1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 2 K’s

Max Scherzer, Mets, 4-0, 2.61 ERA, 31 IP, 16 hits, 9 walks, 42 K’s

Corey Seager, Rangers, 85 at-bats, .271/.323/.424, 122 OPS+

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pirates, .62 at-bats, .194/.293/.210, 52 OPS+

Edwin Uceta, Diamondbacks, 0-0, 10.80 ERA, 1.2 IP, 1 hit, 2 walks, sent to minors

Andrew Vasquez, Blue Jays, 0-0, 13.50 ERA, 1.1 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 K’s

Up next

Tonight: San Francisco (*Carlos Rodón, 3-0, 1.17 ERA) at Dodgers (*Julio Urías, 1-1, 2.50 ERA), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: San Francisco (*Alex Wood, 2-1, 4.19 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD), 7 p.m., SportsNet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

