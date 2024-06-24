The Sports Report: Swimming at SoFi? Check out the new L.A. Olympics venues

An artist’s rendering of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics swimming venue at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

From David Wharton: The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles are getting an extreme makeover, with organizers proposing changes that would shift basketball into the brand-new Intuit Dome, put a temporary swimming pool in the middle of SoFi Stadium and move softball games 1,300 miles east to Oklahoma City.

Revisions to the original master plan would incorporate Southern California’s newest sports venues, make thousands of additional tickets available to fans and, according to the private LA28 committee, generate an estimated $156 million in savings and revenue.

“Some people like to have the Games nice and compact,” said Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross, Mass., who studies the business of the Olympics. “But from an economic standpoint, spreading things out seems to make sense.”

Friday’s announcement marks the first of several expected updates to a concept devised years ago, before the construction of SoFi and Intuit in Inglewood, when organizers first bid for the Games.

An artist’s rendering of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics gymnastics competition at Crypto.com Arena. (LA28)

“The venue landscape in L.A. since 2016 has changed a lot,” LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman said. “The worst thing we could do is be static and not adjust.”

International Olympic Committee leaders have conditionally approved the proposal, pending a vote by the Los Angeles City Council. Under terms of a Games agreement with organizers, L.A. has a right to consider modifications occurring within its boundaries.

Wasserman expressed confidence about moving forward on what he called “an opportunity that is too unique not to take advantage of.”

U.S. Olympic trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100 meters to punch her Paris ticket

U.S. Olympic trials: Noah Lyles wins men’s 100 meters to earn Paris spot

Olympic swim trials: Simone Manuel qualifies for Paris in 50-meter freestyle

DODGERS

From Bill Plaschke: He was struggling to walk, battling to talk, fighting to think.

But he never forgot the Dodgers. He couldn’t forget the Dodgers.

In the first days following surgery to remove two brain tumors, Dodgers team historian Mark Langill was having trouble recalling everything but the legacy that lives permanently in the deepest blue part of his soul.

“The strangest thing,” Langill said. “Ninety percent of my brain was temporarily affected, but the Dodger part never went away.”

During a walk around the Huntington Hospital hallway, an orderly asked him his room number and, thanks to the Dodgers, he remembered.

It was Ted Sizemore’s Dodger rookie number, combined with Sizemore’s number when he returned to the Dodgers seven seasons later.

4105

As he continued his recovery, every day melting into the next, nurses would try to keep him alert by writing each new date on a grease board.

Thanks to the Dodgers, he never lost track.

MLB scores

MLB standings

SOCCER

Christian Pulisic scored in the third minute and assisted on Folarin Balogun’s goal in the 44th as the United States cruised past Bolivia 2-0 in their Copa América opener on Sunday night.

Pulisic joined Clint Dempsey as the only U.S. players with a goal and an assist in a Copa América match and reached 30 goals in 69 international appearances, the fewest among Americans.

“We came out flying with a lot of intensity. Obviously, that early goal helped us a lot,” Pulisic said. “All around, a pretty dominant performance. I think we could have put it away and had more goals there.”

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

at Florida 3, Edmonton 0 (box score)

at Florida 4, Edmonton 1 (box score)

Florida 4, at Edmonton 3 (box score)

at Edmonton 8, Florida 1 (box score)

Edmonton 5, at Florida 3 (box score)

at Edmonton 5, Florida 1 (box score)

Monday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

1911 — John McDermott becomes the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beats Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finishes two strokes better than Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.

1922 — American Professional Football Association renamed the National Football League.

1922 — Charter NFL club Chicago Staleys renamed Chicago Bears by team founder, owner and head coach George Halas.

1928 — John Farrell beats Bobby Jones by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1947 — Jim Ferrier wins the PGA championship by defeating Chick Harbert 2 and 1 in the final round.

1958 — Brazil, led by 17-year-old Pelé, beats France 5-2 in a semifinal of the World Cup. With Brazil up 2-1 in the second half, Pele scores three consecutive goals.

1968 — Joe Frazier stops Mexican challenger Manuel Ramos in 2nd round TKO at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in his first heavyweight boxing title defense.

1968 — Canada’s Sandra Post beats Kathy Whitworth by seven strokes in a playoff to become the first non-U.S. player and rookie to win the LPGA championship.

1980 — The Atlanta Flames relocate to Calgary, Alberta. The NHL team keeps the name “Flames.”

1991 — The NHL’s Board of Governors adopts instant replay.

1992 — NBA Draft: LSU center Shaquille O’Neal first pick by Orlando Magic.

1995 — Stanley Cup Final, Meadowlands Arena, East Rutherford, NJ: New Jersey Devils beat Detroit Red Wings, 5-2 for a 4-0 series sweep; Devils’ first Stanley Cup finals appearance.

1998 — NBA Draft: Pacific center Michael Olowokandi first pick by the Clippers.

2000 — Rick DiPietro is the first goalie drafted No. 1 when the New York Islanders select the 18-year-old star from Boston University at the NHL Draft.

2001 — Karrie Webb, 26, captures the LPGA Championship by two strokes to become the youngest woman to complete the Grand Slam.

2004 — NBA Draft: Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy power forward Dwight Howard first pick by Orlando Magic.

2010 — John Isner outlasts Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history. Isner hits a backhand winner to win the last of the match’s 980 points, and takes the fifth set against Mahut 70-68. The first-round match took 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days, lasting so long it was suspended because of darkness — two nights in a row. Play resumed at 59-all and continued for more than an hour before Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.

2010 — John Wall is selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, and a record number of Kentucky teammates follow him. Four more Wildcats are among the top 30 selections, making them the first school ever to put five players in the first round.

2011 — NHL Draft: Red Deer Rebels (WHL) center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins first pick by Edmonton Oilers.

2013 — Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland score 17 seconds apart in the final 1:16 of the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in Game 6 over the Boston Bruins.

2021 — The Chicago Cubs throw the first combined no-hitter in franchise history beating the Dodgers 4-0. It was the seventh no-hitter of the season.

2022 — American Katie Ledecky wins the 800m gold medal in 8:08.04 at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest; completes 400/800/1500m treble for unprecedented 4th time at a single worlds.

Compiled by the Associated Press