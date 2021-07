BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME 5 NBA FINALS HIGHLIGHTS | July 17, 2021

Video highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17, 2021.

Video highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17, 2021.