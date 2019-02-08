Expressive program puts Bradie Tennell in lead at Four Continents competition

After her struggles in the short program at the U.S. competition, Cui went through an extra practice session that included landing jumps 20 or 30 times. “I think doing it was just more to help my confidence and show myself that I can do these jumps,” she said. “They’re easy for me. I’ve just got to get my mind around it.” The jumps were easy for her on Thursday, when she did a clean triple lutz-triple toe loop combination and got excellent program component scores.