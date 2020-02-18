Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Olympics

President Trump confirms government will assist L.A. during 2028 Olympics

President Trump shakes hands with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf during a briefing with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and LA 2028 Olympic organizers in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
(Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
By David Wharton 
Feb. 18, 2020
6:43 PM
In a meeting with local Olympic organizers Tuesday afternoon, President Trump confirmed the government will provide assistance with security and other services when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Games.

As has been the case with past Olympics on American soil, federal officials will convey “National Special Security Event” status on the 17-day competition, with the potential for hundreds of millions in resources.

The LA 2028 organizing committee has proposed a budget of almost $7 billion for the Games, vowing to cover all costs through sponsorships, ticket sales and other revenue sources. But the International Olympic Committee requires host cities to secure additional backing from their governments.

U.S. officials initially agreed to help when L.A. bid for the 2024 Summer Games. That arrangement had to be updated in the wake of an unusual bid deal that awarded 2024 to Paris and has L.A. waiting another four years.

The assistance will encompass not only security but also transportation support, telecommunications and environmental contributions.

Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and LA 28 chairman Casey Wasserman attended Tuesday’s official signing of the commitments at the Montage Beverly Hills. The meeting marked the start of a three-day Western swing during which Trump will attend fundraisers and hold rallies in cities including Bakersfield, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

David Wharton
David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
