Tokyo Olympics to allow maximum of 10,000 local spectators at Games venues

Despite coronavirus concerns, some local spectators will be allowed to attend the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which open in just over a month, organizing officials and the International Olympic Committee said Monday.

Organizers set a limit of 50% of capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, at all Olympic venues.

The decision was announced after so-called Five Party talks online with local organizers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo.

The decision contradicts advice from Japan’s top medical advisor, Dr. Shigeru Omi, who recommended last week that the safest way to hold the Olympics would be without fans. He had previously called it “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during the pandemic.

The Tokyo Games are set to open July 23.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. Officials say local spectators will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks and are being told to go straight home afterward.

Organizers say about 3.6 million tickets are in the hands of Japanese residents.

Allowing fans to attend presents a risk of spreading the coronavirus, not just at the venues themselves but also in busier commuter trains, restaurants and other public spaces.

Tokyo and other areas are under “quasi-emergency” status until July 11. This replaced a tougher full state of emergency that was in effect until last weekend. The new rules will allow restaurants to serve alcohol during limited hours.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has favored allowing spectators, said before the official announcement that he would bar fans if conditions change.

“If a state of emergency is necessary, I will be flexible” and open to imposing a no-fans policy so that “the Games give top priority to safety and security for the people,” Suga said.

He said he took “seriously” Omi’s recommendations although he has currently chosen not to follow them.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike also said before the talks that spectators may need to be banned if conditions change.

“Under this COVID-19 pandemic, people in Tokyo, people in Japan, are feeling very uneasy. We have concerns, and the experts are also making recommendations about the risk of spreading the infection,” Koike said. “If there should be a major change in the sanitary situation or infection situation, we need to revisit this matter among ourselves, and we may need to consider the option of having no spectators in the venues.”

In recent polls, support seems to be increasing for holding the Olympics, although opposition remains the majority view. An Asahi newspaper poll of almost 1,500 people over the weekend showed that 62% supported another postponement or cancellation of the Games. But about one-third supported going ahead with the Olympics, up from 14% in May in the same poll.

In the same survey, 83% of respondents said they “feel uneasy” that the Olympics might spread the coronavirus, and 53% wanted fans to be banned, while 42% said attendance should be limited.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus infections in Tokyo is about 400 daily. The curve has flattened, but health officials fear that the Olympics and new variants will drive it up.

About 6.5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 16.5% have had at least one shot, according to figures from the prime minister’s office. More than 14,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19.