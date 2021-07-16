Get Los Angeles Times updates from the Tokyo Olympics on Telegram

The Los Angeles Times has a new Olympics Telegram channel . The channel, which readers can access via the Telegram app on iPhone and Android smartphones, is a space where you can chat directly with Times journalists, catch up on Olympics news and access surveys and polls, and play trivia.

Join the channel and get daily news along with in-depth profiles, videos, photos and sound bites from the 12 Times journalists covering the games in Tokyo. If you want an insider’s look at what is happening on the ground, follow us on Telegram .

To join our channel, download the Telegram app ( Apple , Android ) and type “latimesolympics” click on our profile and then hit “subscribe.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics don’t start until July 23, but you can already find our journalism on Telegram.

Advertisement

The new Telegram channel is part of a broader effort from the audience team that also manages other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, live events, push notifications and more.