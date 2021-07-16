Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Get Los Angeles Times updates from the Tokyo Olympics on Telegram

People wearing a face mask walk by the Olympic rings outside Japan Olympic Museum near National Stadium in Tokyo.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Natalia Gutiérrez
Share

The Los Angeles Times has a newOlympics Telegram channel. The channel, which readers can access via the Telegram app on iPhone and Android smartphones, is a space where you can chat directly with Times journalists, catch up on Olympics news and access surveys and polls, and play trivia.

Join the channel and get daily news along with in-depth profiles, videos, photos and sound bites from the 12 Times journalists covering the games in Tokyo. If you want an insider’s look at what is happening on the ground, follow us onTelegram.

To join our channel, download theTelegram app (Apple,Android) and type “latimesolympics” click on our profile and then hit “subscribe.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics don’t start until July 23, but you can already find our journalism on Telegram.

Advertisement

The new Telegram channel is part of a broader effort from the audience team that also manages other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, live events, push notifications and more.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Natalia Gutiérrez

Natalia Gutiérrez is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is currently studying engagement journalism at CUNY, where she’s focusing on the feminist community in New York and Mexico City. She has worked as an audience engagement editor for different outlets in Mexico and the U.S. including the New York Times en Español.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement