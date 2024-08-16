Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
Gov. Tim Walz hits the campaign trail, Snoop Dogg hits the beach, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s hits at the box office recall a couple from 1990.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where we’re tearing through August like a bear in a camp site. This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riff off stories that have appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories from my talented colleagues about the final Olympic gold-medal haul, the recent L.A. campaign stop by freshly minted Harris running mate Tim Walz, Costco’s new store-entry protocol and some of the new animatronics coming to Disneyland Resort’s Main Street Opera House.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news of the week, you should be through these questions like Team USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone through the women’s 400-meter hurdle finals (which, in case you missed it, was a world-record 50.37 seconds) last week at the Paris Olympics.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

