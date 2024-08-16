Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where we’re tearing through August like a bear in a camp site. This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riff off stories that have appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories from my talented colleagues about the final Olympic gold-medal haul, the recent L.A. campaign stop by freshly minted Harris running mate Tim Walz, Costco’s new store-entry protocol and some of the new animatronics coming to Disneyland Resort’s Main Street Opera House.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news of the week, you should be through these questions like Team USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone through the women’s 400-meter hurdle finals (which, in case you missed it, was a world-record 50.37 seconds) last week at the Paris Olympics.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.