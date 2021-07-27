Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. men’s basketball dominates in Olympic victory over Iran

U.S. forward Javale McGee is fouled as he drives to the basket against Iran's Mohammad Hassanzadeh and Pujan Jalalpoor.
U.S. forward Javale McGee (11) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Iran’s Mohammad Hassanzadeh (7) and Pujan Jalalpoor (5) during a U.S. win Wednesday.
(Aris Messinis / Pool photo via AP)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share
SAITAMA, Japan — 

The ball popped from one hand to another, the U.S. men’s basketball team trading open looks for slightly better ones. Eventually, it went to Kevin Durant directly in front of his team’s bench with no defense around.

As Durant launched the open three, his teammates behind him began to cheer, slowly turning the volume up from one to 10, getting their loudest right as the ball splashed through the net.

Now this was more like it.

Following a tournament opening loss to France Sunday, the U.S. responded swiftly and viscously against a seriously undermanned Iranian team, beating them 120-66.

Advertisement
U.S. coach Gregg Popovich questions a call against his team during a game against France on July 25 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Hernández: Gregg Popovich needs to take blame for the underperforming U.S. men’s basketball team

Gregg Popovich is one of sports’ most admired voices for his willingness to take a stand, but his words at the Tokyo Olympics fall short of accountable

Iran is the only team in the tournament without an active NBA player.

After struggling in his Olympics debut, Damian Lillard hit seven threes to score a team-high 21 points. All 12 players on the roster scored, six of them in double figures. After losing to France, U.S. coach Gregg Popovich added Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker to the starting lineup, replacing Zach LaVine and Draymond Green.

Holiday scored eight points and was a plus-32

They quickly built a double-digit lead in the first that ballooned to more than 50 in the fourth. The U.S. continues pool play Saturday night in Japan against the Czech Republic.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement