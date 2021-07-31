U.S. mixed relay team’s second chance could mean gold for Allyson Felix

The United States 1,600-meter mixed relay team got a second chance. Is Allyson Felix now positioned to win a 10th gold medal?

That question was all the buzz at Olympic Stadium after the United States team, which had been disqualified for an exchange-zone violation during a qualifying heat, was reinstated for Saturday night’s final at Olympic Stadium.

This is the first time that a mixed relay has been contested at the Olympics.

Allyson Felix waves after running in the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., in June. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

On Friday night, the U.S. team of Elijah Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon combined for an apparent victory in its heat after Deadmon, running the anchor leg, chased down and passed Patience Okon George of Nigeria, the only team that used a male runner in the third spot and a female runner in the fourth.

But officials ruled that the first pass between Godwin and Irby was made outside the exchange zone, and the U.S. was disqualified. The Dominican Republic also was disqualified.

“We come out, we try our best,” Godwin said after the race. “It was a complete surprise to all of us. When we heard the news, all we can do is prepare for the future and see what happens next.”

The U.S appealed, and just before 1 a.m. local time Saturday, the USATF announced the team had been reinstated and would compete in the final. The Dominican Republic also is listed on the start list.

Felix, a five-time Olympian, is entered in the 400 meters, and she is in 1,600 and 1,600 mixed relay pools. There has been no announcement regarding any team’s lineup for the mixed-relay final.

Felix has won nine Olympic medals, one shy of the U.S. record held by Carl Lewis.