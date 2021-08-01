U.S. runner Isaiah Jewett devastated after falling during 800-meter semifinals

Isaiah Jewett’s bid for a spot in the men’s 800-meter final took an uncertain turn Sunday night at Olympic Stadium when the runner fell to the track after apparently being hit on the leg from behind.

Jewett, from USC, was running in third place in the final heat of the 800-meter semifinals as the runner approached the final turn. Nijel Amos of Botswana was running behind Jewett when both runners fell to the ground.

“I was getting ready to go and I just felt like when I was starting to lift, something hit the back of my heel and that caused me to fall,” Jewett said. “It was devastating, I’m not going to lie…. It was just devastating falling.”

Jewett said a protest had been filed.

But after the fall, the Inglewood native and Amos shook hands, and Jewett put his arm over Amos’ shoulder and they finished the race.

“I knew, if anything, just me, I always have to finish a race,” Jewett said. “I got Nijel up as well because I could see that he was devastated, and I was like, ‘C’mon, man.’ He apologized and I was like, ‘Let’s just finish the race, man.’”

There is a chance that Jewett could run in the final if he wins his appeal.

“I felt like I had a really good chance at running in the final and that’s just super devastating because I felt like I was starting to show people who I am,” Jewett said. “And now, of course, I got to show them here and I’m super blessed for that.

“But now it’s like in the final, where I felt I was going to show everyone in the world, I lost that opportunity.”