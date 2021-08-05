Advertisement
Tokyo Summer Olympics

U.S. women’s volleyball defeats Serbia to advance to gold-medal match

U.S. players celebrate a point during their victory over Serbia in the Olympic women's volleyball semifinals.
U.S. players celebrate a point during their victory over Serbia in the Olympic women’s volleyball semifinals on Friday.
(Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
TOKYO — 

The United States’ quest for its first gold medal in women’s volleyball might be about to end.

The Americans are one more victory away from their first championship in the sport after routing Serbia, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23, in a semifinal of these Tokyo Olympics on Friday at Ariake Arena.

Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine” played during a timeout with U.S. up 17-12 in the second set, a fitting soundtrack to the good vibes surrounding the team.

The Americans will face the winner of the other semifinal between South Korea and Brazil in the championship on Sunday. In 11 previous Olympics appearances, the Americans have won three silver medals and two bronze but have never stood atop the podium.

About the only drama Friday came at the end of the opening set. The Serbians survived four consecutive set points before U.S. middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo smashed the ball over the net to give the Americans the winning point.

