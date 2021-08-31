Watch former Dorsey athlete Breanna Clark shatter world record at Paralympics

Breanna Clark has done it again, but this time shattering a world record with it.

The former Dorsey High athlete won gold in the women’s 400 meters T20 at the Paralympics in Tokyo Tuesday easily shattering the world record in 55.18 seconds. The previous world record was 55.19.

Breanna Clark celebrates next to the scoreboard showing her world record in the women’s 400m T20 final during the Tokyo Paralympics Games on Tuesday. (Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Clark won gold in the same event in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Breanna is autistic and competed in City Section track while at Dorsey. She enrolled at Pasadena City College after graduating from Dorsey.

Her mother, Rosalyn, competed in the 1976 Olympic Games, winning silver in the 1,600 relay.