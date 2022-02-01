How to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Get your TV guides out. It’s time for the Olympics again.

Navigating NBC’s Olympic coverage can feel like an Olympic sport . The network will present more than 2,800 hours of coverage — a record for the Winter Olympics — across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and its streaming app Peacock.

It was only seven months ago that viewers were sorting through NBC’s Olympic puzzle without much success for the Tokyo Games. Hearing frustrations about how difficult it was to understand the various platforms, NBC has tried to streamline its coverage for Beijing.

“We realized we had to make it easier for the viewer to navigate that, to digest the amount of Olympic content,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a video released by NBC. “And I think one of the great things about Peacock is people will know that that is your safety net, your home for all things Olympics.”

Peacock will be one-stop shopping for every event, said Molly Solomon, president and executive producer of NBC Olympics Production. Fans can also look for event schedules with enhanced customization on NBCOlympics.com and will get additional direction from on-screen graphics and tickers during broadcasts to direct them to upcoming events.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the Games:

When are the Winter Olympics?

Speedskaters train at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Jan. 28. (Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

The Beijing Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony on Feb. 4 at 4 a.m. PST, but events such as curling, freestyle skiing and hockey have qualifying as early as Feb. 2. The closing ceremony is Feb. 20 at 4 a.m. PST.

How will the time difference affect TV broadcasts?

Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the West Coast. Similar to the Summer Games in Tokyo, prime-time events in Beijing will take place in the overnight and early morning hours in California, and morning and midday competitions in Beijing will be live during the West Coast afternoons and evenings.

How can I watch my favorite sport?