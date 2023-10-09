L.A. names coveted five provisional sports it wants to add for 2028 Olympics

Are you ready for some football?

The flag version of America’s favorite sport took another step toward its Olympic debut Saturday when Los Angeles organizers released a list of five “new” events they hope to include in the 2028 Summer Games.

To no surprise, LA28 also wants to reinstate baseball and softball, which were played at the most recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo but will be absent in Paris next summer. Cricket, lacrosse and squash complete the list.

“We were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games,” said Kathy Carter, the organizing committee’s chief executive.

The International Olympic Committee will have the final say when it votes on L.A.’s recommendations at a session in Mumbai on Oct. 16. After months of discussions between the IOC and LA28 this summer, all five sports are likely to be approved.

Olympic policy gives each host city an option of proposing additions to the 28 sports — such as gymnastics, track and basketball — on the standard program. Always mindful of building its brand, the IOC likes popular games that will draw a new generation of fans.

Newcomers are given a one-time-only pass, with no guarantee of becoming permanent. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing got their shot in Tokyo and did well enough to stick around. Breaking — otherwise known as break dancing — did not make the cut for 2028 and might be one-and-done after its Paris debut.

LA28 balanced relevance with economic feasibility, chairman Casey Wasserman said, favoring sports that could be played at existing Southern California venues.

Here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons: