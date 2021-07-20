Tokyo Olympics live: Latest news and results from the 29th Summer Games

How cursed are the Tokyo Olympics? Opening-ceremony composer steps down over bullying

TOKYO — Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, resigned Monday after coming under fire for bullying classmates during his childhood.

Keigo Oyamada in 2015.poses during a photocall for the Stella McCartney Spring 2015 Presentation and Party. (Atsushi Tomura/ Getty Images)

“I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts,” the 52-year-old said on social media. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Reports of his past abuse of classmates, including those with disabilities, surfaced online recently and sparked a backlash on social media plus demands for his resignation. Oyamada, whose works have been compared to the American rock musician Beck, talked about the abuse in Japanese magazine interviews he gave in the 1990s.

Games organizers said on Sunday that he would stay on because he had shown remorse. But hours after Oyamada submitted his resignation, they reversed their position and called his actions “absolutely unacceptable,” saying their earlier decision to let him stay on in light of his apology, and because of the short time left before Friday’s opening ceremony, was “wrong.”

