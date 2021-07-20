Tokyo Olympics live: Latest news and results from the 29th Summer Games

After a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics get underway Tuesday with the start of the soccer and softball tournaments ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.
Vlatko Andonovski embraces pressure of leading elite USWNT that demands perfection
Vlatko Andonovski likens the gift he’s been given to a precious jewel. Because like a gem, the U.S. women’s national soccer team Andonovski coaches was forged in heat and pressure and had to wait years for its brilliance to be recognized.
“When it’s successful, then people will notice it more,” he said. “This group of women are incredible soccer players. They’re always going to be a group that represents a diamond.”
And though diamonds don’t fade, they can lose their sparkle if not cared for properly, which is where Andonovski comes in. The team he inherited from Jill Ellis following the 2019 Women’s World Cup triumph was already the best in history.
Tokyo Olympics preview: Your guide to the Games
Welcome to your preview guide to the Tokyo Olympics, the most unique Games in history.
The Los Angeles Times staff explains how and why Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are exponentially better than anyone else and poised to dominate in Tokyo.
We also highlight how Southern California has heavily influenced the Games, including giving birth to new Olympic sports surfing and skateboarding, and producing 70 Olympians ready to step into the spotlight.
How cursed are the Tokyo Olympics? Opening-ceremony composer steps down over bullying
TOKYO — Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, resigned Monday after coming under fire for bullying classmates during his childhood.
“I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts,” the 52-year-old said on social media. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”
Reports of his past abuse of classmates, including those with disabilities, surfaced online recently and sparked a backlash on social media plus demands for his resignation. Oyamada, whose works have been compared to the American rock musician Beck, talked about the abuse in Japanese magazine interviews he gave in the 1990s.
Games organizers said on Sunday that he would stay on because he had shown remorse. But hours after Oyamada submitted his resignation, they reversed their position and called his actions “absolutely unacceptable,” saying their earlier decision to let him stay on in light of his apology, and because of the short time left before Friday’s opening ceremony, was “wrong.”
What to watch Tuesday from the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast and streamed in the U.S. on NBC Universal platforms, which will feature more than 7,000 hours of coverage.
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s TV coverage schedule (all times PDT):
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Great Britain vs. Chile, 4:30 p.m., Olympic Channel
China vs. Brazil, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Sweden vs. USA, 5:30 p.m., USA
Japan vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Netherlands vs. Zambia, 8:30 p.m., Olympic Channel
Australia vs. New Zealand, 8:30 p.m., USA
China vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m., Telemundo
SOFTBALL
Japan vs. Australia, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
USA vs. Italy, Noon, NBCSN
Mexico vs. Canada, 3 p.m., NBCSN