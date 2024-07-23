Paris Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login.

All times Pacific.

RUGBY SEVENS

8 a.m.-10 a.m. — Men’s pool play: multiple matches, including France vs. United States (delay)

10 a.m.-Noon — Men’s pool play: multiple matches, including Fiji vs. United States (11:30 a.m.)

SOCCER

Men’s group play

6 a.m. — Argentina vs. Morocco | USA, Telemundo

6 a.m. — Uzbekistan vs. Spain | Universo

8 a.m. — Egypt vs. Dominican Republic | Telemundo

8 a.m. — Guinea vs. New Zealand | Universo

10 a.m. — Iraq vs. Ukraine | Universo

10 a.m. — Japan vs. Paraguay | Telemundo

Noon — France vs. United States | USA, Telemundo

Noon — Mali vs. Israel | Universo