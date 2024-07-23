Advertisement
2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

The Olympic rings on display at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
(Thomas Padilla / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login.

All times Pacific.

RUGBY SEVENS
8 a.m.-10 a.m. — Men’s pool play: multiple matches, including France vs. United States (delay)
10 a.m.-Noon — Men’s pool play: multiple matches, including Fiji vs. United States (11:30 a.m.)

SOCCER
Men’s group play
6 a.m. — Argentina vs. Morocco | USA, Telemundo
6 a.m. — Uzbekistan vs. Spain | Universo
8 a.m. — Egypt vs. Dominican Republic | Telemundo
8 a.m. — Guinea vs. New Zealand | Universo
10 a.m. — Iraq vs. Ukraine | Universo
10 a.m. — Japan vs. Paraguay | Telemundo
Noon — France vs. United States | USA, Telemundo
Noon — Mali vs. Israel | Universo

2024 Paris Olympics

