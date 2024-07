Paris Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings

Tuesday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

1 a.m.-7:10 a.m.— Water polo, volleyball and more | Paris Extra 1

1 a.m. 9:20 a.m. — Judo, boxing, shooting, table tennis and more | Paris Extra 2

7:10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Soccer, basketball, handball, field hockey and more | Paris Extra 1

9:20 a.m.-2 p.m. — Archery, fencing, badminton and more | Paris Extra 2

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m. — Men’s 3X3 basketball and more (delay) | NBC

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Gymnastics, swimming, surfing and more (replay) | NBC

ARCHERY

5:45 a.m. — Women’s and men’s individual eliminations| E!

BADMINTON

Group play

3:45 a.m. — Singles and doubles | E!

BASKETBALL

Men’s group play

2 a.m. — Spain vs. Greece | E!

6 a.m. — Canada vs. Australia | USA

Noon — Brazil vs. Germany | Universo

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Pool play

1 a.m. — Men: Ehlers/Wickler (Germany) vs. Bassereau/Lyneel (France) | E!

9:15 a.m. — Women: Carol/Barbara (Brazil) vs. Paulikiene/Raupelyte (Lithuania) | USA

11:15 a.m. — Men: Boersman/de Groot (Netherlands) vs. Evans/Budinger (United States) | E!

Noon — Women: Ana Patricia/Duda (Brazil) vs. Liliana/Paula (Spain) | E!

3 p.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. Abicha/Elgraoui (Morocco) (delay) | USA

2 p.m. — Men: Boersman/de Groot (Netherlands) vs. Evans/Budinger (United States) (replay) | NBC

5 p.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. Abicha/Elgraoui (Morocco) (delay) | NBC

CANOE SLALOM

1 p.m. — Men’s kayak; women’s canoe heats (delay) | E!

CYCLING

BMX freestyle

4:15 a.m. — Women’s park qualifying | E!

6:10 a.m. — Men’s park qualifying | E!

EQUESTRIAN

8 a.m. — Dressage, Grand Prix, Day 1 (delay) | E!

FENCING

7:30 a.m. —Team epee semifinals | E!

1:30 p.m. —Women’s team epee bronze/gold finals (delay) | E!

GYMNASTICS

9:15 a.m. — Women’s team final | NBC

ROWING

8:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s single and double sculls; men’s and women’s four repechages (delay) | USA

RUGBY SEVENS

6:30 a.m. — Women’s semifinals | USA

10 a.m. — Women’s bronze and gold finals | E!

SHOOTING

1 a.m. — Mixed team air pistol, final | USA

SOCCER

Men’s group play

6 a.m. — Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan | Universo

6 a.m. — Spain vs. Egypt | Telemundo

8 a.m. — Ukraine vs. Argentina | Telemundo

10 a.m. — United States vs. Guinea | USA, Telemundo

Noon — Paraguay vs. Mali | Telemundo

SWIMMING

2 a.m. — Women’s and men’s qualifying heats | USA, Telemundo

11:30 a.m. — Men’s 100-meter freestyle semifinals; men’s 200 butterfly semifinals; women’s 100 backstroke final; men’s 800 freestyle final; women’s 100 freestyle semifinals; men’s 200 breaststroke semifinals; men’s 800 freestyle relay final | NBC

8 p.m. — ‘Primetime in Paris’: Finals and semifinals (replay) | NBC

TABLE TENNIS

1:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s singles, eliminations | USA

5 p.m. — Mixed doubles, final (delay) | USA

TRIATHLON

11 p.m. (Mon.) — Men’s race | USA

4 p.m. — Men’s race (replay) | NBC

11 p.m. — Women’s race| USA

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s pool play

4:45 a.m. — United States vs. Germany | USA

WATER POLO

Men’s group play

7:30 a.m. — United States vs. Romania | USA

3 p.m. — United States vs. Romania (replay) | NBC