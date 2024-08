Paris Olympics TV schedule: Monday’s listings

Monday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

1 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Water polo, field hockey, volleyball, equestrian and more | Paris Extra 1

1 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Table tennis, badminton, field hockey, cycling, canoe slalom and more | Paris Extra 2

8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Gymnastics, track and field, diving, triathlon and more | NBC

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

11 a.m. — Team technical routine | E!

3X3 BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m. — Women’s semifinal: Spain vs. United States| USA

9 a.m. — Men’s semifinal | USA

10 a.m. — Men’s semifinal | NBC

Noon — Women’s and men’s bronze medal games | E!

1 p.m. — Women’s and men’s gold medal games | NBC

BADMINTON

1 a.m. — Women’s singles, bronze/gold finals | Paris Extra 2

5:45 a.m. — Men’s singles, bronze final | Paris Extra 2

7:15 a.m. — Men’s singles, gold final | Paris Extra 2

5 p.m. — Women’s singles, gold final (delay) | USA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men’s and women’s Round of 16

4:15 a.m. — Women: Alvarez/Moreno (Spain) vs. Stam/Schoon (Netherlands) | USA

5 a.m. — Men: Evans/Budinger (United States) vs. Mol/Sorum (Norway) | E!

2 p.m. — Men: Partain/Benesh (United States) vs. Cottafava/ Nicolai (Italy); Women: Melissa/Brandie (Canada) vs. Nuss/Kloth (United States) (delay) | NBC

CANOE SLALOM

6:30 a.m. — Women’s and men’s kayak cross semifinals | Paris Extra 2

7:15 a.m. — Women’s and men’s kayak cross finals | USA

CYCLING

9 a.m. — Women’s and men’s team sprint qualifying, finals | Paris Extra 2

6 p.m. — Women’s team sprint, gold final (delay) | USA

DIVING

1 a.m. — Women’s 10-meter platform, preliminaries | E!

6 a.m. — Women’s 10-meter platform, finals | E!

EQUESTRIAN

6 a.m. — Jumping, individual qualifiers | Paris Extra 1

1 p.m. — Jumping, individual qualifiers (delay) | E!

FIELD HOCKEY

Women’s quarterfinals

1 a.m. — Australia vs. China | Paris Extra 1

4 a.m. — Argentina vs. Germany | Paris Extra 2

9 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Britain | Paris Extra 1

10:45 a.m. — Belgium vs. Spain | USA

GYMNASTICS

2:45 a.m. — Apparatus finals: men’s parallel bars; women’s balance beam; men’s high bar; women’s floor | E!

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Apparatus finals (replay) | NBC

SHOOTING

6 a.m. — Mixed team skeet, final | USA

SOCCER

Men’s semifinals

9 a.m. — Morocco vs. Spain | E!, Telemundo

Noon — France vs. Egypt| USA, Universo

SPORT CLIMBING

2:30 a.m. Men’s combined | Paris Extra 1

8:05 a.m. — Men’s combined; women’s speed (delay) | USA

TABLE TENNIS

2:55 a.m. — Men’s and women’s teams, Round of 16 | Paris Extra 2

7:40 a.m. — Men’s and women’s teams, Round of 16 | Paris Extra 2

11 a.m. — Men’s and women’s teams, Round of 16 | Paris Extra 2

TRACK AND FIELD

1 a.m. — Heats and qualifiers: Men’s 400-meter hurdles; men’s discus; women’s pole vault; women’s 400 hurdles repechage; women’s 400; women’s 200 repechage | USA

10:30 a.m. — Men’s pole vault final; men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase heat; men’s 200 heat; women’s discus throw final; women’s 200 semifinals; women’s 5,000 final; women’s 800 final | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris:” Finals and heats | NBC

TRIATHLON

11 p.m. (Sunday) — Mixed relay competition | USA

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Mixed relay competition (replay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s quarterfinals

4:10 a.m. — Italy vs. Japan| Paris Extra 1

Noon — United States vs. Brazil | USA

WATER POLO

Men’s group play

3:20 a.m. — Hungary vs. Serbia | Paris Extra 1

5 a.m. — Australia vs. Japan | Paris Extra 2

9:30 a.m. — Croatia vs. United States | USA

11:10 a.m. — France vs. Spain | Paris Extra 1

WRESTLING

2 p.m. — Men’s Greco Roman 60 kilogram, 130kg eliminations; women’s freestyle 68kg eliminations (delay) | USA