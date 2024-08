Paris Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Wednesday’s live TV broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. Paris 1 Extra and Paris 2 Extra are temporary channels available on most cable and satellite packages.

All times Pacific.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

10:45 a.m. — Weightlifting, taekwondo | Paris Extra 2

8 p.m.-11 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Track and field, beach volleyball, diving, skateboarding and more | NBC

Advertisement

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

10:40 a.m. — Team acrobatic routine final | E!

2 p.m. — Team acrobatic routine final (replay) | NBC

BASKETBALL

Women’s quarterfinals

2 a.m. — Serbia vs. Australia | Paris Extra 1

5:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Belgium | Paris Extra 1

9 a.m. — Germany vs. France | Paris Extra 2

12 p.m. — Nigeria vs. United States | USA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

8 a.m. — Women: Alvarez/Moreno (Spain) vs. Melissa/Brandie (Canada) | E!

9 a.m. — Women: Ana Patricia/Duda (Brazil) vs. Tina/Anastasija (Latvia) | NBC

Noon — Men: Herrera/Gavira (Spain) vs. Mol/Sorum (Norway)| E!

1 p.m. — Men: Cherif/Ahmed (Qatar) vs. Partain/Benesh (United States) | NBC

BOXING

12:55 p.m. — Women’s 57kg semifinals; men’s +92kg semifinals; men’s 63.5kg final; men’s 80kg final | Paris Extra 2

7 p.m. — Men’s 63.5kg final; men’s 80kg final (delay)| USA

CANOE SPRINT

4:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s double and four quarterfinals | Paris Extra 2

9:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s double and four quarterfinals (delay) | USA

3 p.m. — Men’s and women’s double and four quarterfinals (replay) | NBC

CYCLING

3:45 a.m. — Men’s sprint; women’s keirin | Paris Extra 1

9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals | E!

DIVING

1 a.m. — Men’s three-meter springboard semifinal | E!

6:10 a.m. — Women’s three-meter springboard preliminaries | E!

3 p.m. — Women’s diving thee-meter springboard preliminaries (replay) | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Three-meter springboard semifinal and preliminaries (replay) | NBC

GOLF

Midnight — Women, first round | Golf

4 a.m. — Women, first round | Golf

FIELD HOCKEY

Women’s semifinals

10 a.m. — Belgium vs. China | Paris Extra 1

HANDBALL

Men’s quarterfinals

12:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Egypt | Paris Extra 1

4:50 a.m. — Germany vs. France | Paris Extra 1

9 a.m. — Denmark vs. Sweden | Paris Extra 1

1 p.m. — Norway vs. Slovenia | Paris Extra 1

SKATEBOARDING

4:05 a.m. — Men’s park preliminaries | USA

8:30 a.m. — Men’s park final | USA

SPORT CLIMBING

2:45 a.m. — Men’s combined semifinals; women’s speed finals | E!

TABLE TENNIS

1 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team quarterfinals | Paris Extra 1

4 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team quarterfinals | E!

7:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team quarterfinals | Paris Extra 1

TAEKWONDO

6:10 a.m. — Women’s 49kg, men’s 58kg quarterfinals and semifinals | Paris Extra 2

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 a.m. — Heats and qualifications: Men’s high jump; women’s 100-meter hurdles; women’s javelin throw; men’s 5,000; men’s 800; women’s 1,500 repechage | USA, Telemundo

10 a.m. — Women’s pole vault final; men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinal; men’s triple jump qualification; men’s 400 hurdles semifinal; men’s 200 semifinal; men’s discus final; women’s 400 semfiinal; men’s 400 final; men’s 3,000 steeplechase final | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Paris”: Track and field finals and semifinals (replay) | NBC

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s semifinals

11:30 a.m. — Italy vs. France | Paris Extra 1

1 p.m. — Poland vs. United States (delay) | E!

WATER POLO

Men’s quarterfinals

5 a.m. — Croatia vs. Spain | E!

7:15 a.m. — Greece vs. Serbia | Paris Extra 1

10 a.m. — United States vs. Australia | USA

11:45 a.m. — Italy vs. Hungary | USA

5:15 p.m. — Croatia vs. Spain (replay) | NBC

WEIGHTLIFTING

11:15 a.m. — Men’s 61kg final | USA

WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Men’s Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg; women’s freestyle 53kg eliminations | USA

2 p.m. — Men’s Greco Roman 77kg and 97kg finals (delay) | USA