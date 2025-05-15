NFL to consider whether to allow players to compete in flag football at L.A. Olympics

NFL owners will consider a resolution next week that would allow players to compete in flag football at the L.A. 2028 Olympics.

Super Bowl champion and Olympic gold medalist? Some NFL players could be at the center of the venn diagram in 2028.

NFL team owners could vote next week at the league’s meetings on whether to allow NFL players to participate in Olympic flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A resolution, announced Thursday, included several possible guidelines as further negotiations continue between the NFL Players Assn., the league, national governing bodies and Olympic authorities.

The proposed resolution would permit players under an NFL contract to try out for a 2028 Olympic flag football team, but limit NFL player participation to no more than one from each NFL team for each national team. In addition, each NFL team’s designated international player can play for his home country.

With injuries a primary concern for the crossover, the proposal adds that any NFL player would have injury protection and salary-cap credit if they are injured while playing Olympic flag football. Olympic flag football teams would have to implement certain minimum standards for medical staff and field surfaces for eligible NFL players to participate.

The resolution also calls for a flag football schedule that does not unreasonably conflict with a player’s NFL commitments. The 2028 Olympics are scheduled for July 14, 2028-July 30, 2028. The timing could potentially conflict with the beginning of some training camps, but the flag football competition, which is scheduled to take place at BMO Stadium, will only span about a week of the Games.

Flag football is one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympic program. The U.S. men’s team is five-time defending flag football world champions, but flag football’s Olympic debut “represents an exciting new chapter for the sport,” LA28 president Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

NFL owners are “committed to supporting the growth of flag football,” the resolution states.

“The membership believes that participation by NFL players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California will support such growth and advance several league interests,” the resolution continues, “including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our league partners.”