What do the Dodgers need to do in the second half of the season? A lot

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The first half of the 2024 MLB season is almost over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing well, but somehow also not. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris, along with columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, break down the state of the Dodgers and what they need to do in order to make a deep playoff run, if any run at all.