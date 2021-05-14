Andrew Bernstein talks about his favorite Kobe Bryant photos
With Kobe Bryant being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, Andrew Bernstein, senior NBA photographer, talks about his favorite Kobe Bryant moments and photos he took throughout Bryant’s career.
