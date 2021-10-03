Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, news, odds, highlights and score

Rams post inactives for today’s game
Hit Rams reporting maestro Gary Klein with all your questions
Times beat writer Gary Klein has been at SoFi since the gates opened early this morning. With a little less than an hour until kickoff, he’s taking all of your questions on Twitter. Hit him up, you’ll be smarter for it.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
Money has been coming in on the Cardinals in the early going. Perhaps bettors are expecting a letdown from the Rams after the big win over the Bucs. Maybe bettors are also looking at the close game against the Colts two weeks ago and see reasons for concern in this spot.
Arizona beat Jacksonville last week and gave up only 12 offensive points. Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard “kick-six” was easily the biggest play of the game for the Jaguars. The Cardinals scored 30 again, though a pick-six was part of the equation.
McVay is 8-0 straight up against the Cardinals since taking over the Rams, but this is probably the best version of the Cardinals that he has faced. It is certainly the best version of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is now the MVP front-runner in the betting markets at most books with a price of around +750.
The Rams have a strong MVP candidate of their own in quarterback Matthew Stafford in the 8-1 range. Stafford isn’t the dual threat that Murray is, but the teams are neck-and-neck in yards per play, as Arizona has 6.8 and Los Angeles has 6.7. The Rams, though, have scored on nearly 59% of their possessions, while the Cardinals have scored on 45.7%. Los Angeles leads the NFL in points per drive with 3.28. Arizona is fourth with 2.74.
Rams vs. Cardinals matchups: Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray set to square off
Breaking down how the Rams (3-0) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on Fox (Channel 11).
When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford is playing as well or better than any quarterback in the NFL, putting him front and center in the early MVP discussion. Stafford has passed for nine touchdowns, with one interception. He passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as coach Sean McVay finally turned loose deep threat DeSean Jackson and worked in tight end Tyler Higbee. Cooper Kupp, who has scored two touchdowns in each of the last two games, has an NFL-best five touchdowns and 367 yards receiving. He is tied for the league lead with 25 catches. Running back Darrell Henderson is coming back from a rib injury, which sidelined him last week, so look for Sony Michel to start again and continue to provide a power-running presence. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth anchors an offensive line that has given up only three sacks. The line will be challenged by a Cardinals front that includes Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt. Jones began the season with five sacks against the Tennessee Titans. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, has yet to record a sack. Safety Budda Baker leads a secondary that has helped the Cardinals force seven turnovers.