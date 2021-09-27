Rams showcase their offensive power: Five takeaways from win over Bucs

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Coach Sean McVay said it was so. Teammates claimed that the 14th-year pro had not lost a step.

But through two games there was no evidence the 34-year-old Jackson still possessed the speed that made him one of the NFL’s top deep threats. Of course, in victories over the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, McVay gave him no chances to show it

That changed in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. Jackson beat a defender, only to have Matthew Stafford — gasp! — underthrow a pass that fell incomplete.

But in the first series of the second half, Jackson got wide open, caught a 45-yard pass from Stafford and then weaved 30 yards for a 75-yard touchdown. He also turned a short pass into a 40-yard gain and finished with three catches for 120 yards.